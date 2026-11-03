FBI’s Ending This Week Has Me Thinking A Major Exit May Be Coming

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 9, Episode 5 of FBI, “Atonement,” streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

FBI may be in its ninth season on the 2026 TV schedule, but the series continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Following OA’s undercover storyline, one would think that things are back to normal at 26 Fed. Unfortunately, there may be another shakeup coming. After the end of this week’s episode, I’m worried that another major exit is near.

Throughout the Dick Wolf CBS procedural’s run, there have been a handful of exits. In the last couple of years, FBI has seen three big departures. It seemed like the curse could be done after Juliana Aidén Martinez’s addition at the beginning of Season 8, but alas, another could be coming.

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(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

In this week’s episode, “Atonement,” Scola (John Boyd) told the team that Nina (Shantel VanSanten) was offered to run her own task force. It was great news, but Scola didn’t seem too sure about it. He later tells Eva (Aidén Martinez) that the job is in San Diego. While at first he told Nina not to take it, he eventually calls her to say that she should after his conversation with Eva.

Scola was scared about uprooting their life and moving across the country, which is why he told Nina not to take it in the first place. His hesitation is understandable. He’s lived in New York his entire life, their son, Dougie, is getting older, and he has his job. That being said, Nina’s worked hard to get to where she is, and it’s a great promotion for her, which is why Scola came to his senses and told her she should take it. They’ll figure it out.

Whether Boyd is actually leaving FBI remains unknown. VanSanten is set to return to the series on Monday, November 16, but little has been shared about the episode beyond the fact that the team will work alongside Nina to intercept a criminal on the Most Wanted list. Scola and Nina have gone through a lot over the last several seasons, between breakups, makeups, near-deaths, and welcoming their son. While I would absolutely hate to say goodbye to Scola, it would only make sense for him to follow Nina to San Diego so they can stay together and raise their son in the same proximity and not 2,800 miles apart.

Nothing is confirmed, and it’s not even clear if Nina will end up taking the job. It’s likely we’ll get more information during VanSanten’s return on November 16, but fans may have to brace themselves. Boyd has been on FBI since Season 2. It’s hard to imagine the show without him, but at this point, unfortunately, anything is possible. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see. New episodes of FBI air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.