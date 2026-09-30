A CIA Crossover Is Coming To FBI, But One Star Has A Great Idea

FBI is gearing up for its ninth season, which is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule in October, and of course, it's sure to be chock full of action and drama. It’s also been confirmed that there will be another crossover with the franchise’s newest spinoff, CIA, in the Season 9 premiere. While it’s exciting that the two shows are coming together again, one star has a great idea for more, and they shared it with CinemaBlend.

CIA premiered this past February, but it has already participated in a handful of mini-crossovers with its parent series, despite originally seeming totally separate from FBI. As the procedural heads into its sophomore season, it looks like that will be continuing. CIA’s Necar Zadegan will be appearing in the Season 9 premiere as Nikki Reynard, and while it hasn’t been shared what exactly will be bringing Nikki into the fold, Zeeko Zaki loves any chance of a crossover. Ahead of the premiere, he told CB why he enjoys the crossovers, and I can’t help but agree with his reasoning:

I love when we do crossovers. So when we have any of the characters on our shows or ours on theirs, I think it just solidifies the size of the universe and the world that we've kind of built. So it's always really great because you can't go wrong with a crossover.

FBI has done a handful of crossovers, both big and small, in recent years with FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. With the show having the opportunity to continue those mashups with CIA, the storytelling possibilities are endless. It’s always fun seeing characters from the shows interact with each other, and you never know what kind of dynamics will come from them. I'm someone who watches a lot of network TV franchises, and crossovers, no matter the size, are one of my favorite things. With that, I’m just as excited as Zaki whenever one happens on FBI.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Unfortunately, while Zaki loves cross-pollination, he has yet to actually participate any involving CIA. He actually hasn’t been in a scene yet on FBI with his CIA buddies, and only Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza, and Missy Peregrym have guest starred on the spinoff, with John Boyd appearing in the Season 2 premiere. That being said, Zaki is still hopeful one will come to him in the future, and he shared a great idea that I need to see happen:

I would love to get to do a traditional, you know, me and Maggie over there and them over here. So we'll see. There's rumors, so we'll see what happens.

A traditional two-part crossover with everyone coming together, or even just Zaki’s OA and Peregrym’s Maggie hopping over to the New York Station to help with something, would be so much fun. It’s been a while since the FBI franchise has done a big event like that, and understandably, that didn’t happen with CIA’s first season aside from some mini crossovers. Now that the show’s in its second season, it would definitely be the perfect time.

Considering both shows are filmed and take place in New York, a traditional crossover could certainly happen sooner or later. At the very least, fans will be able to look forward to one on both the Season 9 premiere of FBI and the Season 2 premiere of CIA on Monday, October 5, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Those episodes will also stream the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.