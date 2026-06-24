Fire Country’s Max Thieriot Taking A Smoothie Break While Filming Season 5 Is The Sweetest Thing I’ve Seen Today

Max Thieriot is at it again. One of the best parts of my summer has been discovering fun BTS moments while actors return to work, and Thieriot knows how to deliver just that. The Fire Country actor has been teasing fans with little glimpses of his time on set (he previously shared a fun BTS video with Sheriff Country star Matt Lauria) . And most recently, he posted an image involving a smoothie. I have to say, while his character is serious 99% of the time, it's adorable to see Thieriot being a little lighthearted.

Each new post makes me want to do a Fire Country rewatch with my Paramount+ subscription before the new season airs on the 2026 TV schedule . So, it's not surprising that his latest upload elicited a similar response. While his Instagram post isn’t revealing any spoilers, Thieriot taking a smoothie break while filming Season 5 may be the sweetest thing I’ve seen today:

A post shared by Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot) A photo posted by on

This really is the sweetest, and it makes me so happy to see the Bode actor back on set. Reading the comments on the actor’s post makes me feel like I'm not alone in my excitement. One fan, cosgrl45, says, “Yes, cannot wait! I love this show and your character!”

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Now, while I love this chill BTS pic, I also can’t wait to see what drama - because we all know there’s going to be plenty - next season will bring. Even though Season 4 ended on a surprisingly upbeat note, I know it’s too good to last. Plus, many fans are speculating that we could have a Season 5 time jump . However, Thieriot believes the show will pick up shortly after Season 4's conclusion.

So, while speculation about what we'll see in the fall continues, some of us simply enjoy just how sweet the idea of Bode enjoying a smoothie is. However, along with this cute post getting fans hyped, it's also highlighting the anticipation for Season 5. It’s a long summer waiting to see what will happen next, and for some this means total summer boredom, as theangiechrist admitted:

Me and hubby were just like, where is Fire Country and Sheriff Country? Lol hurry up! We are bored.

Fire Country has kind of felt like CBS’s attempt to make its own One Chicago universe . It was revealed that there are plans for a medical-themed expansion of the franchise that would be set in Edgewater. Plus, the franchise has found success with Sheriff Country, which brings forth the same addictive drama as its predecessor. Though with a lot fewer fires.

One thing I’ve loved about watching the spin-off is seeing Fire Country stars popping in, so I’m hopeful that a silver lining to the short season will be more crossovers between the two shows. However, I'm most looking forward to another potential Bode and Boone team-up, which was a surprising dynamic that became an instant fan favorite, as mcclain1436 wrote: “We need another Boone and Bode crossover!”

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So, clearly, there's a lot of sweet excitement surrounding what's to come. However, until the new seasons arrive next fall, all we can do is try to wait patiently and have a re-watch...and maybe a smoothie too.