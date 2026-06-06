Fire Country's Max Thieriot And A Sheriff Country Star Posted A Funny BTS Video That Proves Why I Need Them In More Scenes Together

Actors are getting back to filming for upcoming new seasons, so it’s not surprising to see fun videos coming from sets. So I should have expected Sheriff Country's Max Thieriot to join forces with a Sheriff County star to post a funny BTS video. Yet somehow I didn't see it coming. It just gives me proof of why I need them in more scenes together when the shows return to the 2026 TV schedule .

There was one pairing I didn’t expect when Fire Country crossed over with its spin-off, but the stars themselves are already teasing fans with the dynamic. The video posted on Matt Lauria’s Instagram account shows him walking around the set, only to start freaking out when he spots a certain someone.

A post shared by Matt Lauria (@mattlauria) A photo posted by on

The biggest surprise of the crossover wasn’t the missing students, it wasn’t them being buried alive, and it wasn’t even the family drama. It was the bantering back-and-forth between Thieriot and Lauria's Bode and Boone. We were all a little puzzled by the instant beef between the two , but I’ll be the first one to admit that the dynamic made Bode a lot more fun.

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Thieriot is used to playing serious brooding leading man, so I can only imagine how much fun he had getting to cut loose with Lauria. It proves why everyone loved their dynamic so much; even the actors, as evidenced by Lauria, who captioned the video:

“BOODE” is BACK!! [yes, pronounced like “BOOTY”]

As soon as the camera panned over to Thieriot, I knew we were about to get something silly. The actor gives off immediate Bode energy when he says, "Oh, no! Not this guy!" The actor immediately commented on the video, "LFG!"

The interaction has fans freaking out, already excited for more potential crossover scenes between the two. I think the fans say it better than anyone, such as dardar.angel, who demands:

We need more of Boone and Bode content.

This is something we may get with the upcoming seasons as Fire Country has a shortened season. Even Sheriff Country showrunner Matt Lopez is teasing the idea of seeing characters since the actors will be available. I'll admit that initially I felt a little slighted with less episodes, but the possibility that Bode could pop in and annoy Boone at the station is the only silver lining I need to be convinced that a shortened season is a good thing.

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Because of the short season, many are predicting a time-jump for season five , but Thieriot believes they’ll pick up shortly after where we left off. Meanwhile, Sheriff Country's finale left me with many burning questions that I hope get answered during season two.

At any rate, it's clear the Fire Country franchise is just getting started. While it remains to be seen if the Jared Padalecki spin-off is still in talks, the network is already eyeing a medical spin-off, which has everyone wondering if CBS is angling to make its own One Chicago .

While Edgewater is full of drama, we can only hope a future crossover will reunite Bode and Boone, and bring us some more laughs.