I've Been Covering CBS For Years, But I Just Realized The Eye Network Is Trying To Make Its Own One Chicago

For years now, I’ve been covering Fire Country. I’ve been with it since it was one hit fire show led by a former SEAL Team star, and I’ve watched it turn into a dominant franchise that’s part of CBS’s 2025-2026 lineup. Now, as Season 4 of the Max Thieriot-led series and Season 1 of its spinoff, Sheriff Country, prepare for their finales on the 2026 TV schedule , there’s speculation that the franchise could expand again. And with that news, I’ve realized that the Eye Network is seemingly trying to turn these shows into its own version of One Chicago.

Of course, there are plenty of franchises on network TV right now. In fact, much like NBC dedicates a full night to Chicago Med, Fire and P.D., a full night of CBS’s schedule is given to NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney. However, that’s different from One Chicago, seeing as those shows don’t follow the fire department, police department and hospital of a given city. But CBS could have a night of programming like that if it decides to One Chicago-ify Fire Country.

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

It seems like that’s up for consideration, too. In April, it was reported that CBS is looking into expanding the Fire Country world with a medical spinoff. Apparently, this third series is in very early stages of development, per Deadline . The report stated that the show, which is nicknamed Med Country for now, has not been pitched to CBS or CBS Studios.

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If this is happening, it’s assumed that the lead of a medical spinoff would be introduced in Sheriff Country first. This would make sense considering the fact that Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey was introduced during Season 2, Episode 6 of Fire Country, which aired about a year and a half before her show, Sheriff Country, premiered in late 2025.

(Image credit: CBS)

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All this makes sense to me, especially considering the success NBC has found with One Chicago. I mean, Chicago Fire premiered in 2012, P.D. came in 2014, and Med followed in 2015, and they’ve all been renewed for the '26-’27 season . People love this night of TV, and they clearly love the Country universe in the same way, so an expansion with a medical drama feels natural.

However, I do see one hurdle The Eye Network will have to jump. Right now, Sheriff Country and Fire Country make up two of the three hours of CBS’s Friday night. The third hour is Boston Blue's, which is a spinoff of Blue Bloods. That series was renewed for Season 2 very early in its run, and it shows no signs of slowing down, especially when you see its early Season 1 numbers and consider that its predecessor ran for 14 seasons. But I’m sure the schedule could be shifted around somehow.

Then, Fire Country, Sheriff Country and a medical drama (Med Country, Hospital Country, ER Country…we can workshop the name) could own Fridays on CBS, just like One Chicago owns Wednesdays on NBC.

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