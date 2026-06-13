I Already Can't Get Enough Of Baywatch Content, But Shirtless Stephen Amell Looking Serious While Fake-Riding An ATV Is Priceless

After talks in 2024 about a Baywatch TV project being in development , the upcoming lifeguard-centric reboot series is getting off the ground . So, bring on the red swimsuits, the slo-mo running sequences, and the sun-soaked beach drama that will surely keep audiences afloat (so to speak). Now, just when you thought you couldn’t get enough Baywatch content, priceless BTS footage showed a shirtless Stephen Amell looking pretty serious while hilariously fake-riding an ATV.

If you loved watching Stephen Amell in action on Arrow , then prepare to see him trade his green superhero suit for those red trunks in the upcoming Baywatch reboot. He’ll be playing the adult Hobie Buchannon in this Baywatch cast , who will be walking in the footsteps of his father, the OG character Captain Mitch Buchannon. Now, while the original series was known for its campy content, it doesn’t look like the reboot is far from it, as the footage of a shirtless Amell fake-riding an ATV is absolutely priceless:

A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell) A photo posted by on

So, that’s how it’s done! I’m honestly surprised that the actor can keep a straight face. With a screen in the background showing sandy roads speeding past him, the shirtless Suits star wearing red trunks is just sitting on a stationary ATV.

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How the talented actor was able to film this scene seriously, I’ll never know. Based on this footage, it looks like the cast didn’t need any ATV training to pull off the high-speed beach sequences after all.

As the Baywatch reboot won’t be premiering until 2027, footage of the new Fox series has been short but sweet. The first Baywatch footage had no problem showing the new cast in their red swimsuits, slo-mo running towards action. It looks like not only will the reboot series take place on the same beach as the OG, but it will feature similar signature elements that made the ‘90s series such a pop culture sensation.

The BTS set photos are also exactly what I’d hope to see, too: a new generation of lifeguards posing in the sand with sunset landscapes making an appearance. Even new star Brooks Nader showed off her set photos of how she “perfected mouth-to-mouth” with her CPR training.

Through each BTS post we get, it looks like the new series is keeping the familiar elements of the original beachy drama series while also modernizing itself for new audiences. And with Stephen Amell fake-riding an ATV, I also have a feeling the upcoming series won’t steer away from campy action sequences either.

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A serious-looking Stephen Amell fake-riding an ATV for the Baywatch reboot may not have been on my Bingo card, but I’m not complaining! If the Fox TV series continues delivering priceless footage like this, I’m fully convinced audiences are going to get a real kick out of the anticipated revival.