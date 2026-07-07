I Can’t Believe Sullivan’s Crossing Debated Tank Tops For Chad Michael Murray’s Wood Chop Scene

Sullivan’s Crossing’s fourth season has wrapped its run on the 2026 TV schedule, and what a ride it was. From start to finish, the Canadian romance drama was a roller coaster, and it’s not just because of Maggie and Cal’s tumultuous relationship. There was some debate over the couple’s proposal at the end of the season, and it's wild to learn that the season started with a debate over Chad Michael Murray’s tank tops.

Murray has been eye candy for years, and even though he’s in his mid-40s, he’s still looking as good as ever, especially in his Netflix stripper movie. His role as Cal Jones on Sullivan’s Crossing may not him looking like a stripper but the Season 4 premiere had him rocking a tank top during a wood chopping competition scene between Cal and Liam (Marcus Rosner). Initially, Murray was not on board, but the One Tree Hill alum tells People that when both he and Rosner were revealed to be in tank tops, it sparked a pretty big debate:

I remember there was such a large debate in just the tank tops. Like, 'Whoa, whoa, well, is he going to be in the dark tank top and you're the light tank top? Was he going to wear a gray one?' And then it both ended up being the same shirt, we shop at the same store. So that was a whole thing, which was actually pretty funny.

It’s hard to imagine there being such a big debate surrounding the color of the tank tops, but it’s hilarious knowing that the debate was really all for nothing since Murray and Rosner ended up wearing the same thing. Even though Cal and Liam’s relationship was pretty tense, it seems like Murray and Rosner were able to have a bit more fun, especially when filming for the wood chop scene kicked off:

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Marcus is such a good guy that we were able to just hang out and kick it. But you got to commit. Once you commit to something, the scene will work. On paper, it's a hard scene to say, 'How are we going to do this?' But then you get there and you go, 'All right, let's do it.' And we commit and we go for it and we shoot it. And we had a lot of great actors, a lot of great people around us saying, 'Hey, you know what? This is funny. It works.' So we had our chop-off.

The scene in question saw Cal and Liam have a chop-off of sorts after some kids at the Crossing suggested it. It was entertaining, and seeing the two duke it out after Liam’s arrival gave fans a sense of what could be in store for the rest of the season. Now that we know what was going on behind the scenes, it makes the scene even more entertaining, and Murray was able to get some exercise in:

So the chop-off was fun. We shot it. We went through a lot of wood and got my workout for today. Boom.

Considering there were some shake-ups throughout Season 4 that nearly cost Cal and Maggie (Morgan Kohan) their relationship, I do love that not everything was rocky, whether on or off camera. I am wondering just how many other debates there were when it came to Cal and Liam and the type of clothing they wore. It’s funny thinking about them competing over the same girl and the same clothes.