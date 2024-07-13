Iconic Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Is Dead At 76

Sadly, Hollywood has been losing a number of cultural icons as of late. And, this weekend, yet another one has passed away. Richards Simmons, the media personality best known for his contributions to the fitness world, has died. The news comes by way of law enforcement officials who responded to a call from the late star’s home. Simmons was 76 at the time of his passing and had just celebrated his birthday.

Details on the circumstances surrounding Richard Simmons’ death are scarce right now. However, what is known is that the call came from Simmons’ home around 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to TMZ. After his housekeeper alerted the authorities, fire and police showed up. It was at that point that the late media personality was announced dead at the scene. As of right now, authorities do not expect any kind of foul play to be involved.

What’s particularly heartbreaking about this turn of events is that the health and wellness advocate just celebrated his birthday only yesterday, July 12. While he’d been somewhat reclusive in more recent years, he frequently took to social media to address his fans. On his 76th birthday, he posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the following message:

Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard

Born Milton Teagle Simmon in Louisiana, the late star was obese during his teen years. In past interviews, Simmons revealed that he used to overeat and that at one point, he weighed more than 180 lbs. amid adolescence. It was when he moved to Los Angeles in the ‘70s that he began to become intrigued by the concept of physical fitness. He eventually managed to lose more than 100 lbs. himself and, in time, he established his own gym, Slimmons. As a fitness instructor, Simmons became famous for his Sweatin' to the Oldies workout sessions, which became a line of workout videos and can be streamed on some platforms today.

What arguably endeared the health aficionado to viewers was his energetic attitude and flamboyant personality, which made him a joy on the talk show circuit. Aside from being an accomplished media mogul and author, he also contributed to societal causes, even advocating for noncompetitive physical fitness in schools. He also has some acting credits to his name, either appearing as himself or playing characters on shows like Saturday Night Live, General Hospital, Arrested Development and Rocko’s Modern Life.

Richard Simmons’ sudden retreat from public life sparked speculation about his personal status and, over the past few years there had been more than a few reports regarding his health. In 2017, many reported about Simmons being hospitalized for indigestion and, just days later, he provided an update on his health, saying that he’d recover in a few days. That same year, detectives initiated a welfare check, finding that the star was doing well. Simmons also sued the National Enquirer in 2017 after it alleged that he was undergoing gender reassignment surgery. And, in 2014, Simmons revealed that he'd been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Few people can match the legacy that Mr. Simmons has, and it’s hard to argue against his status as one of the most recognizable media personalities in pop culture. (That notoriety and impact is likely a reason why Pauly Shore wanted to play him in a biopic after doing so in the short film, The Court Jester.) It’s truly sad that Simmons is no longer with us, but it’s heartwarming to see that based on his social media post, he felt the love from his admirers.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Richard Simmons at this time.