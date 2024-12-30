Five People Formally Charged In Liam Payne's Death As His Final TV Series Gets Hopeful Update
Hopefully justice will be served.
More than two months after the death of One Direction's Liam Payne, which shocked the world and drew heartbroken responses from Simon Cowell and others, the lengthy investigation into the events preceding the pop star's fatal hotel balcony fall have at last resulted in official chargest being filed in Argentina. That news coincides with a long-awaited update about Payne's final TV project that was filmed ahead of his death.
Let's take a look at the latest details on both of those topics, starting with the court rulings in South America.
Charges Finally Filed Against Five People Connected To Payne's Death
It appears as if previous reports about charges being filed were legitimate, as Infobae out of Buenos Aries reported five different defendants were prosecuted and charged in connection with Liam Payne’s death on October 16, 2024. Those charged, as well as their specific details, are noted below:
- Braian Paiz (Waiter) - charged with supplying narcotics for payment, property seized ($500,000) with arrest warrant
- Ezequiel Pereyra (CasaSur worker) - charged with supplying narcotics for payment, property seized ($500,000) with arrest warrant
- Gilda Martín (Hotel Manager) - charged with negligent homicide, property seized ($50,000)
- Esteban Grassi (Hotel Manager) - charged with negligent homicide
- Roger Nores (Payne's Friend) - charged with negligent homicide, property seized ($50,000), prohibited from leaving the country
Additionally, it was stated that the 34th Criminal and Correctional Court ordered preventative detention for both Paiz and Pereyra, and both were summoned to appear in court within 24 hours of the order. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether or not they appeared before the judge accordingly.
Both men could face between 4-15 years in prison if convicted, as they were each accused of supplying Payne with drugs on two separate occasions, respectively. Both of their accusations and charges were made in relation to recorded conversations between Payne and the men. The two previously refused to testify on the matter, citing their right to remain silentm with Paiz claiming he never sold any drugs or accepted any payments from the pop star.
Nores traveled with Payne while in Buenos Aries, and was initially accused by a prosecutor in the case of abandonment of a person followed by death and facilitation of narcotics, but the judge opted to bring the negligent homicide charge against him.
The hotel's general manager and on-site manager the night of Payne's death, Martin and Grassi, were already being investigated early on stemming from the 911 call made from the hotel in which it was stated Payne was being taken back to his third-floor room prior to his fall.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy was previously reported as having made plans to return to Argentina to assist authorities with the investigation.
Latest Update For The Last TV Project Liam Payne Filmed
Prior to the events that led to his death, Liam Payne was involved with filming the unscripted competition series Building the Band, which took place over the summer months of 2024. It will serve as the final on-screen project of his successful career, and the studio behind the project are apparently hoping that it will make it to audiences at some point on the 2025 TV schedule.
According to The Sun, the production company backing the series, which also stars Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger and Destiny's Child superstar Kelly Rowland, will be in talks with Payne's family members to get clearance and permission to go forward with the project, with Netflix noted as the optimal home for the series. According to the outlet:
Hopefully all of the legal proceedings will be figured out and handled accordingly ahead of Building the Band's potential debut, so that the content and the hopeful contestants' talents won't be overshadowed by behind-the-scenes happenings.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
‘It Was Pitched To CBS As Law And Order In The Navy’: NCIS Executive Producer Recalls The Show’s Beginnings And The Steps Taken To Distance It From JAG
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Veah And Sunny Made An Unexpected Move In Their Relationship, But Past Storylines Have Me Thinking I Know Where This Is Headed