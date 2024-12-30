Five People Formally Charged In Liam Payne's Death As His Final TV Series Gets Hopeful Update

More than two months after the death of One Direction's Liam Payne, which shocked the world and drew heartbroken responses from Simon Cowell and others, the lengthy investigation into the events preceding the pop star's fatal hotel balcony fall have at last resulted in official chargest being filed in Argentina. That news coincides with a long-awaited update about Payne's final TV project that was filmed ahead of his death.

Let's take a look at the latest details on both of those topics, starting with the court rulings in South America.

Charges Finally Filed Against Five People Connected To Payne's Death

It appears as if previous reports about charges being filed were legitimate, as Infobae out of Buenos Aries reported five different defendants were prosecuted and charged in connection with Liam Payne’s death on October 16, 2024. Those charged, as well as their specific details, are noted below:

Braian Paiz (Waiter) - charged with supplying narcotics for payment, property seized ($500,000) with arrest warrant

Ezequiel Pereyra (CasaSur worker) - charged with supplying narcotics for payment, property seized ($500,000) with arrest warrant

Gilda Martín (Hotel Manager) - charged with negligent homicide, property seized ($50,000)

Esteban Grassi (Hotel Manager) - charged with negligent homicide

Roger Nores (Payne's Friend) - charged with negligent homicide, property seized ($50,000), prohibited from leaving the country

Additionally, it was stated that the 34th Criminal and Correctional Court ordered preventative detention for both Paiz and Pereyra, and both were summoned to appear in court within 24 hours of the order. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether or not they appeared before the judge accordingly.

Both men could face between 4-15 years in prison if convicted, as they were each accused of supplying Payne with drugs on two separate occasions, respectively. Both of their accusations and charges were made in relation to recorded conversations between Payne and the men. The two previously refused to testify on the matter, citing their right to remain silentm with Paiz claiming he never sold any drugs or accepted any payments from the pop star.

Nores traveled with Payne while in Buenos Aries, and was initially accused by a prosecutor in the case of abandonment of a person followed by death and facilitation of narcotics, but the judge opted to bring the negligent homicide charge against him.

The hotel's general manager and on-site manager the night of Payne's death, Martin and Grassi, were already being investigated early on stemming from the 911 call made from the hotel in which it was stated Payne was being taken back to his third-floor room prior to his fall.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy was previously reported as having made plans to return to Argentina to assist authorities with the investigation.

Prior to the events that led to his death, Liam Payne was involved with filming the unscripted competition series Building the Band, which took place over the summer months of 2024. It will serve as the final on-screen project of his successful career, and the studio behind the project are apparently hoping that it will make it to audiences at some point on the 2025 TV schedule.

According to The Sun, the production company backing the series, which also stars Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger and Destiny's Child superstar Kelly Rowland, will be in talks with Payne's family members to get clearance and permission to go forward with the project, with Netflix noted as the optimal home for the series. According to the outlet:

Netflix and the production company will meet Liam’s family to make sure they are happy with Building the Band airing in 2025. Nothing will be finalized until they have given their blessing. Those who worked on it say it captures Liam in a beautiful light and highlights his passion for helping others. It is the last thing he worked on and he comes across so well.

Hopefully all of the legal proceedings will be figured out and handled accordingly ahead of Building the Band's potential debut, so that the content and the hopeful contestants' talents won't be overshadowed by behind-the-scenes happenings.