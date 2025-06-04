‘You Know What The F--k You Did’: P. Diddy Is Accused Of Dangling Cassie Ventura’s Friend From From A 17th Floor Balcony And More

P. Diddy’s sex-trafficking continues to unfold in New York, with various witnesses taking to the stand and leveling allegations against the 55-year-old rapper. The latest person to testify is Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a fashion designer and former friend of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. On Wednesday, 33-year-old Bongolan dropped several accusations against the “I’ll Be Missing You” performer. Among them were the claims that he assaulted her and dangled her from a 17th floor balcony.

The situation in question allegedly occurred after Bryana Bongolan and her former girlfriend spent the night at Cassie Ventura’s apartment. Per Variety, it was common for Bongolan to sleep over at Ventura’s abode to work on fashion projects and do drugs. One morning, however, someone banged on Ventura’s door in a ”very loud" fashion, waking both Bongolan and her girlfriend. Bongolan had her partner hide in the bathroom, before an “upset” Diddy purportedly charged in.

Bana Bongolan further alleged that P. Diddy – whose real name is Sean Combs – “came up from behind” and “lifted [her] up and put [her] on top of the rail” of the balcony. As Combs did so, he allegedly kept yelling, “You know what the fuck you did.” Bongolan also shared the following comments:

I was trying not to slip and pushing back on him. I was scared to fall.

During her testimony, Bryana Bongolan also recalled that after dangling from the balcony for 10 to 15 seconds, Diddy threw her onto the balcony furniture. As a result, she reportedly sustained injuries, including a red and purple bruise on her leg, and she apparently required a neck brace and a bandage on her back. As for Diddy’s claims, Bongolan said she’s still not sure what he was talking about. Cassie Ventura, known mononymously as Cassie, was apparently also present at the time and expressed shock over what transpired between her friend and boyfriend.

Cassie’s friend also recalled another situation, at which point the two of them, along with Sean Combs, were taking in a beach day in Malibu. The fashion designer claims that at that time, the hip hop mogul “came up really close to [her] face,” before declaring, “I’m the devil, and I could kill you.” Bongolan believes Combs may have been on drugs at the time.

This testimony comes weeks after Cassie shared her own account of her experiences with Diddy. She shared explicit details about being forced to perform sexual acts with 10 men while she was with the “Tell Me” rapper. One of those escorts, Shawn Dearing, spoke out this week and lent “credence” to the information that Cassie shared. Another topic that’s come up during the trial is Diddy’s alleged insistence that Casie take part in his Freak Offs. While the songstress claims she was coerced, Diddy’s legal team argues otherwise.

Cassie notably filed suit against Puff Daddy in November 2023, accusing her former boyfriend of inflicting violence on her and subjecting her to sex trafficking. The lawsuit was settled less than a day after it was filed, though Puff denied any wrongdoing. By the spring of 2024, footage captured from a hotel in 2016 was also released and showed Puff assaulting Cassie, leading him to issue a highly criticized apology.

Bryana Bongolan was also one of the many to file suit against Diddy, as she sued him in November 2024 for $10 million for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The suit is still pending and, while a friend of Diddy’s allegedly suggested that Bongolan settle, she turned down the offer.

After Sean Combs was arrested and taken into custody in September 2024, he was placed in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (where Luigi Mangione was incarcerated alongside other notable inmates.). Combs was federally later charged with counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and other offenses, and he now faces life in prison. The music industry veteran’s trial, which is set to include more testimonies, is set to continue for at least another several weeks.