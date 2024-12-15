Person Of Interest In Liam Payne’s Death Said He Never Accepted Payment For Drugs – Even Though Pop Star Offered A Rolex

A new revelation in the investigation surrounding Liam Payne’s tragic death has added another layer to the still-developing story. Braian Paiz, a Buenos Aires waiter prosecutors want to charge in connection with the former One Direction member's untimely demise, claims he partied with Payne and did cocaine with the singer. However, he insists he never sold drugs nor accepted payment despite allegedly being offered a Rolex by the pop star.

According to a new report released by TMZ , based on an interview from the outlet's forthcoming documentary, Paiz admits he spent time with the “Night Changes” singer on two occasions in his hotel room just days before the performer fell to his death from a balcony. Paiz recalls drinking whiskey and using drugs in Payne’s suite but maintains he wasn’t acting as a dealer.

Despite refusing payment, the waiter says he accepted a keepsake from the late “Kiss You” performer—though the nature of this memento is being withheld until TMZ’s documentary airs. While giving his account, the restaurant employee recalled drugs being scattered across the room alongside unusual items like a Dove soap box and tin foil, both of which were captured in crime scene photos.

(Image credit: Capitol Records)

Paiz is one of five individuals now under scrutiny by prosecutors as they attempt to piece together the events that led to the chart-topper's death. Among those accused is Roger Nores, a close friend of Payne, who could faces charges for abandonment and allegedly supplying the singer with drugs. Eyewitness accounts, including one from Bret Watson (who reportedly saw the recording artist's fatal fall), have also been pivotal in the investigation.

Key details have emerged about the events at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16, the day of the 1D alum's death. Hotel staff were reportedly aware Payne might attempt to leave via the balcony , raising questions about why he was left unsupervised. Prosecutors claim Nores, who was traveling with the 31-year-old singer, stayed at a separate location. This arrangement apparently came despite a prior agreement with Payne’s father, made in May, in which Nores promised to take responsibility for the singer’s care, according to documents obtained by TMZ .

Prosecutors outline that the British Icon ordered four bottles of whiskey at 10 p.m. the night before his death, followed by five more at 6:36 a.m. the next morning. At 7 a.m. and again at 9:32 a.m., he texted Roger Nores asking, “Can you get 6 grams?”—a message they believe referred to the "pink cocaine" later detected in the musician’s system.

While Paiz’s alleged refusal of money and his portrayal of himself as a fellow partygoer rather than a dealer may seem like an attempt to distance himself from legal consequences, his admission to bringing the cocaine complicates matters. Prosecutors could interpret his actions as facilitating the late Star’s drug use, regardless of the lack of financial exchange.

The vocalist's death deeply shook the entertainment world. The 31-year-old had been open about his battles with addiction and mental health, making his sudden passing even more devastating for fans and loved ones. His former One Direction bandmates shared heartfelt tributes , mourning the loss of their friend.

The documentary, TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?, airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and is expected to delve into not only Braian Paiz’s reported role but also the broader circumstances surrounding the former teen heart throb’s death, including allegations of neglect and drug supply by those in his inner circle.