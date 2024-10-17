As One Direction Releases Joint Statement About Liam Payne's Death, One Of His Close Friends Opened Up About The Final Texts He Sent Her
One Direction breaks their silence.
One Direction fans have been shocked and in disbelief ever since news broke on Wednesday that Liam Payne had died at the age of 31. After initial news that the former member of the boyband phenomenon and singer/songwriter fell from the third-floor balcony of a hotel, more details are emerging in the aftermath of the incident, including a joint statement from One Direction and word of last messages he wrote to a longtime close friend.
One Direction Releases Joint Statement
One Direction's Instagram has been dormant since 2020, but Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson signed a statement on Thursday addressing the loss. In their words:
The five One Direction members were formed in 2010 on The X Factor after each of the boys auditioned for the show solo. They would go on to become one of the biggest boy bands of all time, touring around the world together before going on hiatus in 2016 to work on their individual projects. A throwback like "A Story Of My Life" now has a tearful tinge to it now that one of the members is no longer with us:
Close Friend To Liam Payne Shares Final Conversation With Singer
Meanwhile, Liam Payne's longtime friend Jodie Richards shared with Sky News that she was in contact with the singer while he was in Argentina just before he died. In messages the pair exchanged on Monday, Payne reached out to Richards to say he was "chilling" in Argentina after he connected with her about what she was doing with her day. As Richards shared:
More to come...
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.