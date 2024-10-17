As One Direction Releases Joint Statement About Liam Payne's Death, One Of His Close Friends Opened Up About The Final Texts He Sent Her

One Direction fans have been shocked and in disbelief ever since news broke on Wednesday that Liam Payne had died at the age of 31. After initial news that the former member of the boyband phenomenon and singer/songwriter fell from the third-floor balcony of a hotel, more details are emerging in the aftermath of the incident, including a joint statement from One Direction and word of last messages he wrote to a longtime close friend.

One Direction Releases Joint Statement

One Direction's Instagram has been dormant since 2020, but Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson signed a statement on Thursday addressing the loss. In their words:

We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.

The five One Direction members were formed in 2010 on The X Factor after each of the boys auditioned for the show solo. They would go on to become one of the biggest boy bands of all time, touring around the world together before going on hiatus in 2016 to work on their individual projects. A throwback like "A Story Of My Life" now has a tearful tinge to it now that one of the members is no longer with us:

One Direction - Story of My Life (Official 4K Video) - YouTube Watch On

Close Friend To Liam Payne Shares Final Conversation With Singer

Meanwhile, Liam Payne's longtime friend Jodie Richards shared with Sky News that she was in contact with the singer while he was in Argentina just before he died. In messages the pair exchanged on Monday, Payne reached out to Richards to say he was "chilling" in Argentina after he connected with her about what she was doing with her day. As Richards shared:

He seemed fine, he looked happy, he looked healthy - no reason for any kind of concern and then obviously I heard it on the news.

More to come...