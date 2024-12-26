Liam Payne's Girlfriend Returning To Argentina: 'She Wants The Right People To Be Brought To Justice' Following His Death

The death of One Direction star Liam Payne was a shock to fans and friends, and while three arrests have been made in the case, that saw Payne fall to his death, there are still many unanswered questions. Investigators are apparently hoping that Payne’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy, can answer some of those questions, as she’s reportedly returning to Argentina to be interviewed.

The New York Post reports that Cassidy has arranged to fly back to Argentina to speak with investigators. It’s being made clear that Cassidy herself is not suspected of any wrongdoing. There are simply hopes that she may be able to fill in some gaps in what’s known about the events surrounding Payne’s death. According to an unnamed “friend” of Cassidy…

She’s going to help in any way she can. She wants the right people to be brought to justice, and if that takes her answering their questions, she’s going to do it. Obviously, there’s no reason for her not to cooperate. She tried for a long time to help him get clean, and is still haunted by what happened. Anyone who provided drugs to Liam should be prosecuted, she says.

On October 16 Liam Payne took a fatal fall from a third floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. A variety of drugs, including what’s called pink cocaine, were found in his system at the time of the fall. Three people have been charged in connection with Payne’s death, with charges that include supplying drugs as well as “abandonment of a person followed by death” at least one of the people charged was an employee of the hotel at the time.

The couple stayed at the hotel for two weeks prior to the accident, however, Cassidy herself wasn’t even present at the time of the singer’s death. She had left Argentina two days prior to the incident. It’s reported Cassidy was having difficulty dealing with Payne’s drug use likening the circumstances to a “hostage situation.”

It’s unclear what specifically investigators hope Cassidy can shed light on, but the Post reports that one of the men charged, simply called a “drug supplier” is alleged to have sold Payne drugs on two separate occasions on October 14, two days before his fall, and the same day that Cassidy left Argentina.

It seems police hope Kate Cassidy can help fill in blanks in how Payne spent the two weeks at the hotel, and that those answers may help strengthen the legal case against the three people who have been charged. Exactly when this interview will be taking place is unclear. At this point it’s also unclear if other arrests may be forthcoming. It may depend on exactly what Cassidy has to say.