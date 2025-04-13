A Laptop Without Wi-Fi, Exercising With Yoga Mats And Phone Calls With Ye: How Diddy's Days Have Been Spent In Prison

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has been in prison since being arrested in New York in late 2024, and he’ll remain there in the lead-up to his trial in May. The 55-year-old rapper and businessman’s legal team has been preparing their case and working in tandem with their client to do so. In the meantime, Combs has had to become accustomed to a way of living that’s far different from what he’s used to. The general public now has further insight into his life behind bars, thanks to a new report, which details phone calls, a lack of wi-fi and more.

What It’s Apparently Like For P. Diddy Behind Bars?

The Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center is where Sean Combs currently resides. It houses a variety of inmates, with suspected murderer Luigi Mangione among those being held there. According to a report from The New York Times, Combs’ cell is in an area of the prison known as 4 North, where 20 men are held in total. Compared to other parts of the facility, it’s apparently not so stringent. Inmates can reportedly move around the dormitory-style location, and there’s even an area with exercise balls and mats.

Of course, if Diddy does enjoy yoga or other physical activities, he has to fit it in between his meetings with his legal team, which is analyzing his federal charges and various lawsuits. NYT reports that Diddy meets with his attorneys quite often and uses a laptop that’s available to him every day from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m in specified rooms. He also can’t access the wi-fii, supposedly at the request of his legal counsel. While it would appear that Diddy has quite a bit of contact with his team, they’re not the only ones he’s chatted with.

Puff Daddy went viral weeks ago due to his phone call with Kanye West, during which the two rappers hyped each other up. Additionally, Puffy thanked West for looking out for his children amid his prison stint while also encouraging him to keep creating music. West has shown support for Puffy on multiple occasions, even comparing himself to him in some respects. As for phone calls at the detention center in general, they can reportedly be no longer than 15 minutes and can also be subject to government surveillance.

Up to this point, Diddy’s lawyers said the “roughest” part of his incarceration was the food. The “Satisfy You” star was reportedly offered a solid Christmas meal consisting of cornish hen, macaroni and cheese and more. However, the New Year’s Day vittles were apparently rougher, as he had the option of a chicken sandwich or chickpea burger. Those are only the smallest items on Diddy’s figurative plate right now, though.

What’s Going On With Diddy’s Upcoming Trial?

Sean Combs’ arrest came months after his two homes in the U.S. were raided by the feds in March 2024 as part of an alleged sex-trafficking operation. The Grammy winner is currently facing federal charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson, racketeering and more. With that, he’s facing up to life in prison. As of this writing, Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The rapper has also denied wrongdoing when it comes to the slew of lawsuits that have been filed against him. Various individuals have accused him of several offenses, including sexual assault and sex-trafficking. One of the latest suits comes from a man who accused Sean Combs of subjecting him to abuse and humiliation during his son, King Combs’, birthday party in 2015. Mentioned in the suit were LeBron James, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and more celebrities, who’ve all denied being present when the purported abuse took place.

Diddy’s sex-trafficking trial will begin in New York on May 5 and, just this past week, his lawyers filed paperwork to request that details of the different lawsuits not be roped into the case. That aside, it remains to be seen whether additional information about Diddy’s prison stay will be divulged.