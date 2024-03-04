Following The Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron Movie, Baywatch Is Making Another Comeback

The last attempt to reboot the Baywatch franchise didn't go particularly well. The TV-centric brand tried to make the leap to the big screen in 2017, going the R-rated comedy route with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron playing the leads, but the move was a disappointment. The movie was bashed by critics, and audiences didn't exactly lift it up; it cost $60 million to make, and while star power helped the feature overseas, it managed to make only $58.1 million domestically. It was a rough moment for the IP... but its name recognition has remained intact, which is why a reboot television series is now in the works.

Per Deadline, Fox has made a deal with Baywatch rights holders Fremantle to make a new small screen reboot of the memorable show. It's now one of two lifeguard-centric projects that the network has in the works, as they are also preparing the new series Rescue: HI-Surf. Lara Olsen, whose television credits including Reign, the 90210 reboot, and Private Practice, has been hired to be the showrunner.

Baywatch began life on the small screen as a NBC show that began airing its first season in the fall of 1989, but it was cancelled after its first 21 episodes. The producers and star David Hasselhoff saw its potential and fought for it to find a new home, and it ended up getting a second life in first-run syndication. The show ended up running until the spring of 2001 (the last two seasons rebranded as Baywatch: Hawaii) and produced 241 episodes. It put stars like Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Yasmine Bleeth and Nicole Eggert in the spotlight, and became particularly well known for its slow motion shots of the main characters running on the beach.

