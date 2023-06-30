Donna D’Errico Didn’t Just Throw Back To Baywatch This Time, She Went To Miami And Donned The Iconic Red Swimsuit

Actress Donna D'Errico can't and won't stop paying homage to her time as Donna Marco on Baywatch. The 55-year-old star has gone viral time and time again for posting iconic looks in red bikinis reminiscent of her time on the classic '90s series. This time, she's taken her efforts a step even further and went to Miami's sandy beaches for what might be the ultimate throwback.

Though Baywatch primarily took place in California and later Hawaii, there's no denying that the sunny beaches of Miami are the perfect place to snap pictures. Donna D'Errico shared a video to Instagram from the photoshoot set to The 1975's "Robbers," which can be seen below:

Donna D'Errico is once again sticking it to the trolls that say she shouldn't be sharing photos of herself in bikinis and swimsuits in her fifties. There don't seem to be many trolls in the comments of this latest video, as D'Errico received plenty of positive and encouraging comments from her 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

As mentioned, Donna D'Errico is throwing it back to Baywatch a lot this year, and there is good reason for it. She started an OnlyFans page after former co-star Carmen Electra made one, and posts like these draw more eyes to it. D'Errico keeps a link to the page in her bio on Instagram for any follower who feels compelled to check out what's going on over there.

Donna D'Errico's picture might have some readers asking where the Baywatch revival is and when D'Errico is reprising her role as Donna Marco. There was chatter back in April about discussions happening for a remake being developed by Fremantle, but that's all we know at the moment.

While it's unknown if this project would be a full-scale reboot or revival that brings back some of the former cast, I think D'Errico is making a case that there's room for Donna Marco in a series if she's up to appear. Hell, they should just ring up David Hasselhoff and everyone else who is available and bring back the cast with a proper reunion that paves the way for a new generation of lifeguards.

The revival may never come, so I guess it's a good thing that the original Baywatch series is available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Those with a subscription can check out the series there, and they should if they're only vaguely aware of what it's about. They may be surprised by what they see, especially if they're only familiar with the movie that starred The Rock. I'm not sure anyone is asking for a remake or sequel to that movie, but if they are, I'd much sooner advocate for a new series.

As mentioned, readers can revisit classic episodes of Baywatch with a Prime Video subscription. Now just might be the time to start watching, as the summer months lead to warmer weather and beach season!