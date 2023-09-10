Why Pamela Anderson Fully Nodded At Her Baywatch Era In A Red Suit This Summer

Pamela Anderson has made a comeback in a big way in recent months. The former Baywatch star headlined a Netflix documentary about her life and also collaborated on a brand new swimwear line, which ended up leading to her rocking the iconic red suit she’d worn in the ‘90s . It’s the latter that’s been turning heads all summer, but if you were to ask her, she’s just as surprised as her fans are that she returned to the iconic look.

You may have seen it already this summer, but just in case, here's a look at Anderson's iconic '90s throwback moment.

So, Why Did Pamela Anderson Choose To Nod Back At Her Baywatch Roots?

Pamela Anderson may be an icon of the Baywatch era, but swimwear has been her jam for much longer. She was a pioneer of some of the more risquè looks that hit beaches during this era, and she told Interview magazine that her looks during her time on the hit TV show were all custom made.

The bathing suits for me at that time were all made for me. And the Brazilian reference is interesting because when I was in Brazil, I noticed that women of all shapes and sizes wear the tiniest bikinis and they walk around with so much grace and beauty and joy and confidence. Red has always been my lucky color, it’s a power color, but it’s not always my go-to color.

While she called the look a “power color,” it was returning to the red swimsuit that really was a big surprise for her. In the same interview about her Frankie Bikini’s collaboration, she said it was a surprise when the concept of nodding back to her swimwear roots actually came up as the new line was being designed.

I never think red is going to look good on me, but then when I wear red, good stuff happens. So I’m not really one to gravitate towards red bikinis. Even with this collection, I was like, oh, red bikini, are we really going to do that? And then once I got it on, I loved it.

But she said yes, and shortly thereafter a full collection was formed. In fact, the red one-piece has been the bestseller in the line, though a tank top and other bikinis that have also done well. If you’d like to get the look, you can still do so. The color is fittingly called "Anderson Red" and it'll run you $185.

Pamela Anderson Still Has All Her Iconic Swimwear

Pamela Anderson, it seems, is a woman who is sentimental about things. She revealed that she actually has kept all her iconic swimwear over the years. She says they aren't in the shape that they used to be in, but she's held onto them anyway, noting it was actually their complex silhouettes that led her to be more practical with the Frankie's Bikini's line.

I still have my bikinis that I had in my twenties. I hang onto everything. They’re pretty much see-through and worn out. They’re not usable because when you have kids, you’re running around the beach. And you’re not running around in a tiny little bikini all the time. That’s why I think it’s great that Frankie and I collaborated at this point in my life when I really want practical swimwear. I can’t even believe I’m saying that, but we even talked about linings, what’s durable, what’s going to stay on, and we came up with this really great sexy but practical line, which is very much about a woman and not just about taking pictures on the beach.

She's in good company with the swimwear brand, which has made a habit of collaborating with some major Hollywood names. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney also collaborated with Frankie's Bikinis this summer, and the brand has also collaborated with the likes of Gigi Hadid and more.

To be honest, it’s really been the summer of the black bikini, but there are no rules when it comes to swimwear, and the enduring popularity of the Baywatch look certainly proves that. I'm glad Anderson brought it out of the vault this summer, and from the sounds of things, she is too.