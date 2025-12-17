Following Emily Wickersham’s Surprise NCIS Return, Showrunner Reveals What’s Next For Bishop And How This Will Affect Torres
Talk about shaking things up.
Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS episode “Heaven and Nature” are ahead!
The majority of the NCIS Season 23 midseason finale focused on finally revealing what happened to Alden Parker’s mother. However, “Heaven and Nature” ended on an unrelated, but arguably more shocking note. Four years after exiting the popular CBS series, Emily Wickersham returned as Ellie Bishop, watching the funeral for Parker’s mother from afar right as Jessica Knight learned that Bishop was the target for her first NCIS Elite mission.
NCIS Season 23 will resume airing on the 2026 TV schedule in a few months. In the meantime, showrunner Steven D. Binder has shared some information about what we can expect from Bishop later in the season, including how this will affect her almost-love interest, Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres.
What’s Next For Bishop On NCIS
When we last saw Ellie Bishop in the NCIS Season 18 finale, she’d quit the law enforcement agency and torched her reputation in order to go on an undercover information put together by her handler that required her to be a “disgraced NCIS agent.” While speaking with TVLine, Steven D. Binder had this to say about the mission that’s entangles Bishop with Knight:
Needless to say Binder didn’t elaborate on what Ellie Bishop has done wrong, but fans will learn about her motive. However, if you were hoping that Bishop’s return would kick off the next long-running NCIS storyline, pump the brakes. It turns out this particular plot will wrap up pretty quickly, with the showrunner saying:
Steven D. Binder then clarified that Emily Wickersham could still return to NCIS following the conclusion of this story, calling Bishop “a way more interesting character now, because of the wear and tear on the psyche.” So at least fans can take comfort knowing she’ll make it out of this mess alive. This reminds me of when Cote de Pablo made her own surprise return as Ziva David in the NCIS Season 16 finale, then came back for a few Season 17 episodes.
How Bishop’s Return Will Affect Torres
As ndicated earlier, Ellie Bishop and Nick Torres had a ‘will they, won’t they’ thing going during their five seasons together, which culminated in them kissing before Bishop left. So on the subject of how Torres might react to learning that she’s resurfaced, Steven D. Binder said this:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
That might fly if Bishop and Torres had maintained a primarily professional relationship. But even though things never really progressed romantically between them, this is NCIS we’re talking about. The leading characters, past and present, are like a family, which in turn means they often don’t follow orders if it gets in the way of helping each other. Binder continued:
As such, Steven D. Binder also revealed that “circumstances will dictate” that Jessica Knight eventually loop Torres in on what’s happening with Bishop despite Vance having told her to keep that to herself, as “chooses team loyalty over her oath, over her duty.” Now I wonder how this shakeup will affect the possibility of Torres and Knight ending up together, which was seemingly teased in “Stolen Moments.” NCIS Season 23 will get back going on Tuesday, February 24, but it’s unclear if that’s when we’ll see Ellie Bishop again or if that will happen later.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.