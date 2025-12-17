NBC Sports Head Honcho Weighs In On Michael Jordan’s Future With The Brand

Since Michael Jordan’s career as a basketball player ended over two decades ago, he’s expanded his obligations as a businessman. More recently, though, the long-argued b-ball GOAT has taken on a new gig, as he’s currently serving as a “special contributor” for NBA on NBC and Peacock. Jordan is set to continue making TV appearances throughout the rest of this NBA season but, given his busy schedule, it’s fair to wonder if he’s in this for the long haul. Now, the head of NBC Sports is sharing some thoughts.

“Air Jordan” headlines MJ: Insights to Excellence, which is made up of clips from a pre-recorded interview between Jordan and broadcaster Mike Tirico. Each segment sees MJ discussing a different topic related to the game of basketball. This portion of the Peacock network’s professional basketball coverage was mentioned when NBC Sports President Rick Cordella appeared on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch. Although the exec didn’t get too deep into specifics, what he did share should please Jordan fans:

I think it’s been positive for Michael and his team, and he’s able to have an outlet that’s out there. Certainly it’s been positive for us and being able to have him sit down with Mike Tirico and talk about various topics that interest him. It’s been fantastic. So I don’t have anything to announce right now. All I’ll say is stay tuned. We hope to be in business with Michael for a long time.

There are plenty of variables at play here, of course, but these comments do bode well for the chances of Michael Jordan staying at NBC with fellow former players. Of course, there’s still the fact that the man has a busy work schedule and, even if the network is eager to keep him in the fold, his availability could shake everything up. With that, Deitsch asked Cordella if he and his colleagues would like to have him be part of their Western Conference Finals coverage later in the season:

I think you can assume that we love to have Michael any way, shape or form, that he wishes to be part of our coverage.

Considering that latter comment, it makes sense as to why the network was down to having the six-time NBA champion join its basketball coverage by way of pre-recorded footage from an interview. There are some fans who seem to take issue with the fact that Jordan’s coverage comes down to video clips from a lengthy interview. However, the segments have drawn considerable attention since the beginning of the season. With that buzz in mind, I’d argue that it would behoove the media company to keep “His Airness” in the fold.

Fans aren’t the only ones who’ve expressed interest in Insights to Excellence as it has aired during the 2025 TV schedule. One of Jordan’s former teammates, Randy Brown, weighed in on his new gig and expressed his approval. Brown is also of the thinking that Jordan is better suited for a position like this one as opposed to a live commentator role, with his argument being that the Space Jam star “doesn’t have the mindset to critique” players.

Whether he’s analyzing specific players or sharing general thoughts, Michael Jordan has historically been able to grab people’s attention, and I can understand why NBC would want to remain in business with him. Fans will have to wait and see if or when Jordan’s future with the company is sealed. For now, check the NBA on NBC schedule to find out when games are on TV, and those who want to stream them should grab a Peacock subscription.