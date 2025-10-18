Blue Bloods Fans Are Hyped After That Surprise Cameo In Boston Blue’s Premiere, And I’m Right There With Them

Major spoilers ahead for the series premiere of Boston Blue, which is streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Boston Blue has finally premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, and fans were reunited with Donnie Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan on Friday night. Although the series sees Danny in Boston, there have been teases that familiar faces will be showing up too. It was previously confirmed that Bridget Moynahan would be back as Erin Reagan for the series premiere, and people were delighted to see her comforting her brother after Sean ended up in the hospital. But that wasn’t the only cameo, and fans were even more delighted after another big surprise.

After Mika Amonsen’s Sean got hurt during a fire, Danny got the call about what happened, and he wasn’t alone when he answered the phone. He was with Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez, and it was the middle of the night, confirming that the two are very much together following the Blue Bloods finale.

Not surprisingly, many viewers on social media were ecstatic to see Maria pop up, especially since she and Danny got together at the very end of Blue Bloods:

The way I just screamed!! Baez!!! And she’s with Danny! Thank you, @DonnieWahlberg, TY!! You knew I wanted to see their relationship continued! #BostonBlue 😱😍🔥💙💚 pic.twitter.com/k6FTDCgL6FOctober 18, 2025

It was definitely a nice surprise, and even though there had been hope that Ramirez would appear on Boston Blue, the fact that it happened so early and satisfied so many was pretty great. That also wasn’t the final time fans heard about her in the premiere.

After Erin came by, she name-dropped Maria and really made their whole relationship even better, and one fan just couldn’t get enough of that:

"Maria packed you some clothes....you should call her by the way."Erin coming through with the Baez mention! I am loving all of this!! #BostonBlue 👀😍😝💚💙 pic.twitter.com/FD4GHfiWRiOctober 18, 2025

Blue Bloods fans have been waiting a long time for Danny and Maria to get together, and their relationship blossomed throughout the final seasons, especially once Danny’s wife Linda died off-screen between Seasons 7 and 8. Fans were pleasantly surprised when the two eventually went out at the very end of the series finale. Now, it's even better because we’re able to see how their relationship has progressed on Boston Blue. The wait was worth it, and fans couldn’t be happier:

Ohh my word!!!! You mean to tell me it took for Danny to be on a new show #BostonBlue in order for him and Baez to FINALLY get together!!! pic.twitter.com/dgdiDdj5nLOctober 18, 2025

That being said, even though it is totally great to see them in a relationship and happy after everything that happened on Blue Bloods, seeing them actually in a relationship or just hearing about it is going to take some getting used to. But many people are simply giddy about it, and already teasing the fictional characters:

#BostonBlue Baez and Danny sitting in a tree... pic.twitter.com/VAPwMZOY0UOctober 18, 2025

Of course, there was a lot to like about Boston Blue, and not just because of Maria’s surprise return. The family dinner scenes are very different from Blue Bloods, and Danny’s new partner Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) already seems to be a good one. So, there will be much to look forward to on that front.

However, one fan has come to the consensus that the best part is Danny and Maria:

So far, for me, the best part of this is knowing Danny & Baez are together! ❤️ #BostonBlueOctober 18, 2025

While it's not confirmed, it seems likely that we could see more of Marisa Ramirez as Season 1 progresses. At the very least, it was a treat having her back for the Boston Blue premiere. To see what happens next in Danny's new chapter, and to see if Baez comes back, new episodes of Boston Blue air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.