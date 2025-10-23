NCIS: Tony And Ziva's Boris Actor Talks About That Big Season 1 Finale Twist And How He Felt About It
Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS: Tony & Ziva episode “Full Circle” are ahead!
Well, Cote de Pablo got her wish for the first season of NCIS: Tony & Ziva end on the 2025 TV schedule with its title characters getting a “happy something.” After Jonah Markham was defeated and their names were cleared, Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David officially resumed their romantic relationship at the end of “Full Circle” with their daughter Tali’s blessing. Unfortunately, Boris Peskov didn’t get nearly as happy an ending in the Tony & Ziva Season 1 finale, and the character’s actor, Ted Lasso alum Maximilian Osinski, talked with CinemaBlend about how he felt when learning about this twist.
During the first half of NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 1, viewers watched Boris and his fiancée, Fruzsi Gortva, be lovey-dovey with each other, and they got married in “Wedding Crashers.” Fruzsi was absent from the second half to get everything in their honeymoon together… or at least that’s what Boris thought. Towards the end of “Full Circle,” he tearfully revealed to Tony and Claudette that “Fruzsi,” which was not really her name, was a con artist who stole his money and disappeared. So naturally I had to get Osinski’s thoughts about this heartbreaking development, namely when he learned about it, and he started off by saying:
When Boris showed Tony and Claudette the video Fruzsi sent him sometime after Jonah was arrested, the way she was talking made it seem at first like she was just leaving him, as she recorded the video in front of a private jet. But then Boris told them how she’d taken everything from him and disappeared without a trace. In fact, because Fruzsi was a fake identity, this means that Boris was technically never officially married.
I was taken aback a bit by this twist, and Max Osinski initially felt the same way when he read this NCIS: Tony & Ziva script. However, upon thinking it over, he realized there was writing on the wall for Fruzsi’s deception this whole time on the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive series. He explained:
In hindsight, Fruzsi was a little too generous with the praise she heaped on Boris. Sure, he was a skilled hacker and an overall decent guy, but her fawning over him sometimes felt like overkill. Now we know it was all a ploy to gain his trust, and he paid a terrible price for it. Thankfully, Boris isn’t left with nothing entirely, as Tony offered him a job at his security company. It also sounds like Boris will continue being part of Tony, Ziva and Claudette’s lives, meaning he still has a support system to lean on.
As for if Boris Peskov will indeed go looking for “Fruzsi” or just return to the dating apps, it’s hard to say if either option will ever be explored since there’s been no announcement of NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 2 happening. But if the show is renewed, I’ll cross my fingers that Maximilian Osinski will be brought back so we can see the next chapter of Boris’ life.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.