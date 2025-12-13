After Seeing Fire Country's SEAL Team Reunion, I Have A Specific Hope For The Rest Of Season 4

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 4, Episode 8 – “Fresh Start” – are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the show on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET or with a Paramount+ subscription .

The penultimate episode of Fire Country’s run on the 2025 TV schedule was called “Fresh Start,” and it lived up to that title. Along with reopening Three Rock and bringing in new inmates, we also got to meet Alona Tal’s Chloe. She seemingly is a new love interest for Max Thieriot’s Bode, which is amazing considering the two actors worked together on SEAL Team for a long time. However, it wasn’t just the reunion that excited me about her addition; I also have a new hope for the rest of Season 4 regarding her and her family.

During this episode, it’s revealed that Chloe has a history with Bode and they both have had crushes on each other, which is great considering Tal played Thieriot’s love interest, Stella, on SEAL Team. However, alongside that lore being dropped, we also get to know Chloe’s teenage son, Tyler (Conor Sherry).

Over the course of the episode, we see Bode find out that Tyler, who has been helping out around the firehouse and getting closer to firefighter, is the kid of Chloe.

Read More About Fire Country (Image credit: Marni Grossman /CBS) I'm So Here For How Fire Country And Sheriff Country Are Already Crossing Over Both In Front Of And Behind The Camera

We also learn that Tyler's dad, Landon (Sean McDermitt), is abusive toward his son, Chloe does not like him, and he might be the arsonist who started the fire that led to Three Rock burning down and Vince’s death .

All of these developments make it pretty clear to me that Chloe, Tyler and Landon will be important in the next episode. However, my hope here is that Chloe and Tyler stick around for the remainder of Season 4 and even beyond.

First of all, the SEAL Team reunion of it all was wonderful. Tal and Thieriot’s chemistry is great; they have a rich history together on that other show, and seeing them back together again on Fire Country has been lovely. So, that alone makes me excited to see where Chloe and Bode will go.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, I think I’m more excited about the potential for Bode and Tyler to really make a positive impact on each other’s lives. My hope is that this friendship, along with Bode’s relationship with Chloe, becomes a long-term storyline.

With both Audrey and Gabriela gone , and Bode single, the door is wide open for a new love interest, and I think he and Chloe are a good match.

Along with that, Bode has entered a new chapter of his career, and he’s in a much healthier place. So, he could help Tyler out in a meaningful way. He’s already doing that – however, I want to see this become something bigger than a couple episode arc.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. And with it, you can watch so much too, including CBS hits like Fire Country.

It would be wonderful to see Bode mentor someone, and he and Tyler have a lot in common. Watching Bode help the youngster would help highlight how far the firefighter has come since Season 1, and it would allow him to have a new kind of relationship on Fire Country. That, mixed with his relationship (and potential romance) with Chloe, feels like a great story to pursue for the rest of Season 4, especially as everyone gets a fresh start after the tragic events at the end of Season 3.