NCIS’ Wilmer Valderrama Addresses Fans Wanting A Torres/Knight Romance

NCIS is prepping for its 23rd season that will premiere this Tuesday on the 2025 TV schedule, and there's a lot to look forward to. Most notably, the series will be following the aftermath of the murder of Parker’s father in the Season 22 finale, but that’s not the only thing we want to know more about. After Torres and Knight had to pretend to be married for a case, fans have been wondering if the show will ever explore a romantic relationship between the two agents. So, Wilmer Valderrama addressed those who want it to happen.

Ever since Knight and Jimmy broke up, things between them seem to be okay, meaning it could be time for Knight to try something new. Perhaps that something new could be with fellow coworker Torres, even despite him going out with Knight’s sister, Robin. Valderrama told TVLine what to expect with a possible romance, and let's just say, it's complicated:

It’s a little complicated. It’s a little messy. There is something happening underneath. We’re having a lot of fun with really exploring the humanity of these characters, and the working place drama is always delicious to watch, so we’ll see how far we go.

The fact that Valderrama confirmed that there is definitely something between Knight and Torres really just says it all. But considering Knight was with Jimmy and Torres was with Robin, it might not be so easy to just confront those feelings and act on them. If NCIS is known for one thing, it’s that workplace romances don’t always work and can get pretty messy. But at the very least, it sounds like the series will definitely be exploring it at some point.

Even though Torres and Knight’s relationship may be complicated, Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law’s relationship is anything but. In celebration of National Coffee Day, the two shared a funny video that put Valderrama’s hips to work, and it was pretty perfect. Their dynamic is always so fun, and it should be interesting to see if anything more comes from it on-screen, but for now, fans will just have to wait.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, NCIS will be following the aftermath of Parker’s dad getting killed, and revenge won’t be the only thing on his mind. Nancy Travis will be coming on as his sister, Harriett, and there is going to be a lot to unpack and a lot that the show will be digging into when it comes to their backstories. There’s no telling what will happen and how far Parker will go to get his revenge, but that’s what makes it exciting.

It won’t be long until fans find out what happens with Parker and even Knight and Torres. Season 23 of NCIS premieres today, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streams the next day with a Paramount+ subscription as part of the network’s new NCIS Tuesday lineup. It’s going to be three hours of action and chaos and maybe romance, but whatever happens, you don’t want to miss it.