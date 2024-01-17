Following Found's Terrifying Cliffhanger, Will Season 2 Be Totally Different? Here's What We Know

Spoilers ahead for the Season 1 finale of NBC's Found, called "Missing While Forgotten."

Gabi Mosely may have spent most of Season 1 desperately trying to keep her secret of holding Sir captive in her basement, but the finale ended with the entire team (with the exception of Trent) in the know. That development alone would have made for a cliffhanger, but Sir had one more scare in store before the final credits rolled on Season 1. Mark-Paul Gosselaar's character broke out of Gabi's basement not to escape, but to target none other than Lacey... and the finale ended with Sir lurking in her closet, watching her. Found definitely knows how to handle a cliffhanger!

Consider me officially happy that NBC gave Found an early renewal for Season 2 so that fans can count on seeing what happens next with Sir in Lacey's locked apartment! Gabi was on edge throughout "Missing While Forgotten," as she and Dahn discovered that Sir had broken out of his basement prison to try and save her when she had been kidnapped.

Dahn worked to try and find him, and clues pointed toward Sir getting a fake passport and traveling to Amsterdam to get away, but as any fans who had picked up on Lacey's dog getting sick in the same way that one of Sir's students did back in the day could have guessed, he definitely wasn't en route to Europe.

Unfortunately, Lacey wasn't exactly on speaking terms with Gabi after Gabi came clean about using Sir as a resource in the M&A cases, and Gabi couldn't reach her even after she realized that Sir had stolen rat poison from her kitchen before fleeing. The final shot of the finale was of Sir hiding in Lacey's closet, watching her. Considering that Sir made his intentions to kill Lacey clear to Gabi in earlier episodes (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription), it was a doozy of a way to end the first season... and raises the question of whether Season 2 will feel totally different.

(Image credit: Steve Swisher/NBC)

After all, the central premise of Found was Gabi Mosely using her former captor to help her team find the kinds of missing people nobody else was looking for. It seemed possible that the formula that worked so well in Season 1 could continue if Dahn was the only one in on it, and Sir remained locked in her basement. With "Missing While Forgotten" not only revealing the secret to the whole M&A team (and possibly triggering some trauma) but also putting Sir in a position to get what he sees as his ultimate revenge on Lacey, it seems like Season 2 could be very, very different.

Show creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll spoke with Collider about where the first season leaves off and whether Season 2 will feel like the same show, saying:

Absolutely, it will feel like the same show. The essence of the show is always going to be the same. The heart of the show is always going to be about this nontraditional family of 'heroes,' whatever defines a hero, and their shared mission to bring the forgotten missing people home. That will never change for them. And so, because that will never change for them, the heart of the show will never change. There will always be twists, turns and drama, and there will always be a little bit of a psychological thriller aspect to it. From that perspective, absolutely, it will feel like the same show, which will continue to be surprising.

The "essence" of the show will remain the same and fans can continue to count on twists, turns, and psychological thrills, but that certainly doesn't mean that Season 2 will return to the status quo of early Season 1. At this point, it's hard for me to imagine how the team could ever trust Gabi enough to work together again at M&A, based on their reactions. Even though the scene of Gabi finally revealing the secret didn't include the actual dialogue, it was clear that the team was devastated that she'd been keeping Sir locked up. Plus, there's the question of what Sir has planned for Lacey, and if anybody can get to her in time to stop it!

And it's hard to imagine Found without Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir, but it seems unlikely that Gabi could just lock him back up in her basement cell. At this point, I have the same hope that I did earlier in Season 1 when Trent was close to finding out the secret: the next episode picking up without a major time jump. Trent is currently the one key character who still doesn't know about Sir, so he's a big variable as well. Actor Brett Dalton previously shared his thoughts on Trent being "blinded" when it comes to Gabi.

Unfortunately, fans are now in for a wait to find out what happens next. Found is finished for now in the 2024 TV schedule, and it remains to be seen when Season 2 will arrive. For now, you can always rewatch Season 1 streaming via Peacock and check out some of the upcoming TV options during the wait for Gabi and Co.'s next case.