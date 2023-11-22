After Found's Twisted Development For Sir And Gabi, One Star Addresses Their Character Being 'Blinded' And Hopes For Season 2
If you thought NBC's Found was already twisted, this episode changed the game!
Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of Found on NBC, called "Missing While Homeless."
Found guaranteed that the new episode on November 21 would be intense after the cliffhanger reveal that Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) had been spotted in Gabi's (Shanola Hampton) neighborhood. "Missing While Homeless" wasted no time in revealing that Sir was actually still contained in his cell in Gabi's basement, but the threat was enough that Trent (Brett Dalton) didn't want to leave her alone and Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) came close to opening that basement door. By the end, Gabi and Sir's relationship was more twisted than ever while she continued to try to keep Trent and Lacey in the dark, and Dalton spoke with CinemaBlend about what went down and hopes for a second season.
Gabi's secret about Sir had never been in more jeopardy in the 2023 TV schedule than in "Missing While Homeless," with Trent trying to keep an eye on her at all times, Lacey asking Gabi about the basement, and Zeke spotting somebody in her house on infrared. She wasn't thrilled with Trent in this episode after he revealed that Sir had been following her for decades, but he hadn't wanted to tell her about it. The two clearly care about each other, but the Sir secret is a monumental obstacle between them... and Trent doesn't even know it.
Brett Dalton, who also opened up about Trent's top priority for Gabi, shared how he views and approaches that tricky dynamic with Shanola Hampton's character, saying:
Trent is obviously a capable and dedicated detective, but his feelings for Gabi have him "blinded" to any clues that she might be dropping during their interactions. In his defense, she's a very good liar, but she also unraveled a bit in "Missing While Homeless." Whether his patience will last forever remains to be seen; with his job in jeopardy, it's possible he won't even be a detective by the end of Season 1. Dalton continued:
Gabi proved in this episode that she's willing to do just about anything to keep the secret, including telling Sir that she loves him. Shanola Hampton crushed her performance as Sir forced her character into it, and the Sir secret remains hidden... but, as Brett Dalton said, it seems increasingly difficult for her to keep it.
It also remains to be seen if Gabi will be even more guarded with Trent after learning that he'd known for a while that Sir had followed her for years. She was immediately furious with him, and I had to ask the actor for his thoughts on whether his character regretted hiding the truth from her. Brett Dalton shared:
If the day comes when Trent finds out about Gabi hiding Sir in her basement, could she remind him about the secret he kept from her? She would have a point about him hiding the truth, but Trent not telling her that Sir followed her over the years isn't quite on par with her illegally keeping the man imprisoned in her basement.
Trent finding out the secret could lead to disaster, but I'm certainly invested in seeing if it will happen! When I spoke with Brett Dalton, I predicted that fans would really respond to "Missing While Homeless." He agreed, saying:
My fingers are crossed as well, and the star's comments definitely hype what's still to come in the remaining episodes of Season 1. Whether or not Found will be renewed for Season 2 remains to be seen, however. NBC will air the final two episodes of Season 1 early in the 2024 TV schedule following La Brea, which returns for its third and final season.
For now, you can keep tuning in to new episodes of Found with Brett Dalton, Shanola Hampton, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET following The Voice and revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. At the very least, I hope the show answers the questions of how Gabi caught Sir in the first place and what happened to Annie before the final credits roll on the first season!
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
