As NBC Renews Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Found For Season 2, One Star Comments On The Show's 'Fantastic Numbers'

The fall of the 2023 TV schedule may have been a lot shorter on scripted options than usual due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike, but NBC was a place to be for some brand new shows. Now, freshman drama Found – which brought Saved by the Bell and Pitch alum Mark-Paul Gosselaar back to primetime – has officially been renewed for a second season, less than a day after the latest chilling episode. Cast member Brett Dalton spoke with CinemaBlend about the series this fall, including the "fantastic numbers" ahead of the renewal.

Found Renewed For Season 2

According to NBC, Found currently ranks as the #1 new drama in the key 18-49 age demographic in the 2023-2024 TV season, as well as the #1 in total viewers this season with Black audiences. Along with the network's other new scripted drama, The Irrational, Found is one of NBC's top digital launches across platforms. This is undoubtedly due in part to the new show airing episodes directly after The Voice, which is a reliable hit for NBC, and then streaming next day for viewers with a Peacock Premium subscription.

The renewal should come as particularly good news for fans, as NBC's midseason lineup for the 2024 TV season only has two episodes of Found left following the December 12 installment that will be the last of 2023. While the network has not confirmed when the show about the search for missing people nobody else is looking for (with the very dark twist of the leading lady keeping her former kidnapper chained in her basement) will return, hopefully Season 2 will arrive in the fall of the 2024-2025 TV season rather than winter or midseason.

What Brett Dalton Told Us About The Numbers

Brett Dalton plays Det. Mark Trent in Found, opposite Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir. His character has already gone through a shift that resulted in the actor reflecting on his Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. character's epic betrayal nearly ten years later, and Trent has had to try and protect Gabi while not knowing that she's quite literally hiding a dark secret in her basement.

When I recently spoke with Dalton about the show, he commented on the numbers for the show so far, and that's not all. He shared:

We've had some fantastic numbers, and it's just more than that. We're just happy that people are tuning in because these are really unique stories that aren't really on TV. So we're really excited to share that with the world. It's lovely. We're happy about the response.

Fortunately, the cast and crew of Found will get to continue sharing the "really unique" stories with the world thanks to the Season 2 renewal. The drama had not yet received the order for a second season when I spoke with Brett Dalton, and he expressed at the time that he couldn't wait to see "how people react to what we have in store," and his fingers were crossed for a renewal.

Well, he can uncross those fingers (and I can uncross mine) now, with a guarantee of more episodes on the way. I'm not sure what choices Gabi has left to her after the events of the latest episode, as she seems ready to be done with Sir but no clear way of how to deal with ending their situation.

For now, keep tuning in to NBC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of Found with Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Brett Dalton. You can also revisit earlier episodes streaming on Peacock.