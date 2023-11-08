After Found's Stressful Cliffhanger For Gabi And Sir, I Have One Wish For The Next Episode

Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of NBC's Found, called "Missing While Addicted."

Gabi Mosely's secret is dangerously close to being discovered after the latest episode of Found, which delivered some reveals about her alcoholic father via flashback and clouded her judgment in the present. Stealing a thumb drive from Trent is seemingly going to backfire a lot more seriously than him being mad at her for a scene or two after finding out, and Lacey doesn't appear to be giving up on trying to find out what her mentor is hiding. The cliffhanger of "Missing While Addicted" set up what could be somebody making the discovery about Sir in Gabi's basement, and those final moments left me with one wish for the next episode in the 2023 TV schedule.

The case of the week seemed all wrapped up when Gabi had her final conversation with Sir of the episode, in which he responded to her accusation that he's a monster by shaking his chains and asking what that makes her. (While Found did rule out that he's a monster worthy of Law & Order: SVU, he's still not exactly a good guy.) That wasn't the end, however, as none other than Trent showed up at her home, looking on the verge of a breakdown with some bad news about the thumb drive and his boss:

I didn't know where else to go. Gabi, Mallory found out about the thumb drive. I told him it was all me. I've been suspended, and pending an investigation, will likely be fired.

Although clearly nervous, Gabi opened her door and let Trent into her house, and Sir could hear them talking from the basement. Mark-Paul Gosselaar played the moment with his character looking furious, but the question is whether that anger will motivate Sir to try and alert Trent that he's being held captive or if he'll have some other plan in mind for however Gabi handles the situation. "Missing While Addicted" ended on his expression, and my immediate reaction was that I so hope that the next episode picks up exactly where this one left off.

Yes, my wish is for absolutely no time jump between the end of "Missing While Addicted" and beginning of the next episode so we can see exactly what goes down with Trent in Gabi's house and Sir having the opportunity to raise the alarm. Installments so far haven't really carried over from the very end of one to the very beginning of the next, but this would be a great time for Found to do just that. I'm not sure how Gabi is going to get out of this one, and I'm sure looking forward to (hopefully) seeing it!

That said, the promo for Episode 7 – called "Missing While Indigenous" – only gives away that Sir will have a part to play, and he appears to still be locked as tightly as ever in his basement cell. Take a look:

Interestingly, Trent also briefly appears in the promo, so he's either back on the job despite the suspension and pending investigation or he's assisting the team in his civvies. Based on the quick trailer, there's not much information to go off of for how the next episode will handle the aftermath of the cliffhanger, so I'll just have to keep hoping for Found to skip any kind of time jump.

Keep tuning in to NBC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of Found, following two hours of The Voice at 8 p.m. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the Shanola Hampton- and Mark-Paul Gosselaar-led drama streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.