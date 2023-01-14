Forget The Office Comparisons, Abbott Elementary Star Says He Doesn't Want Gregory And Janine's Romance To Be Typical TV

ABC’s Abbott Elementary has been doing exceptionally well lately, as it’s been sweeping awards season and was recently renewed for a third season. It’s also received many comparisons to The Office in terms of format, character personalities, and slow-burn romance (I'm looking at you, Gregory and Janine). On top of all of this, fans are still pining for the one thing that would make them even happier; they really, really want teachers Janine and Gregory to finally got together. However, star Tyler James Williams has some thoughts about it.

Classic TV sitcoms are known to have that one standout couple, whether it be Jesse and Rebecca from Full House, Zack and Kelly from Saved By the Bell, Ross and Rachel from Friends, or even more modern ones like Jim and Pam from The Office. It’s been clear from the start that grumpy Gregory and cheery Janine are the definition of “opposites attract,” but it may be a while until the two come to their senses.

Tyler James Williams, who portrays the first-grade teacher, spoke to BuzzFeed News at the Golden Globes about the teachers’ possible romance. These two characters are definitely not the first to live out the friends-to-lovers trope, and they will not be the last, however, Williams says that there are only so many times you can have that storyline:

Hopefully, their legacies are that we've found a unique way to tell a ‘will they won't they’ even in the midst of television history being that for so long. How many ways can you reinvent the wheel? Hopefully, we can find a way to enhance all of us.

As hard as it is to wait, and as much as we want them to be together, it does make sense that Gregory and Janine won’t be falling into the usual trope. The fact that it’s been done so many times and Abbott Elementary is finding a different way to tell it is refreshing. It’s clear that the two of them have some sort of feelings for each other, but they just keep pushing it down and focusing on other things, like work.

Tyler James Williams is no stranger to sitcoms and the tropes they come with. He was the star of cult-favorite Everybody Hates Chris, and he has opened up about his unique perspective when it comes to working with Abbott’s young child stars. He would definitely have a thought or two about what has been done over and over in sitcoms, and it’s nice to know that the ABC comedy is finding new ways to tell funny stories.

However, even though they are trying to subvert tropes, Janine and Gregory are among the list of sitcom relationships, having been compared to Parks and Rec’s Ben and Leslie as well. Now that Abbott Elementary has been renewed, it should be interesting to see what happens with the teachers as the series goes on. Even if a romantic relationship doesn’t happen for a while, fans will likely still see their friendship continue to blossom. Where it goes from there, we’ll just have to tune in to watch.

