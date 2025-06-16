Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Might Be Setting Up A New Relationship, And I'm So Here For It

I feel like I’m a broken record at this point, but Ginny & Georgia is back, and now, I think there might be a new relationship on the horizon.

We’ve been waiting for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 for years now, and it has finally arrived on the 2025 Netflix schedule . There’s been so much drama, from the increase in mental health issue visibility to watching Marcus break after several seasons of intense depression and so much more. But, you want to know what we haven’t talked about much this season? Relationships.



It’s funny, considering relationships make up a good amount of this series (I’d say fifty percent). With the amount of drama, twists and more that have been ongoing, though, it’s been hard to keep up with the romance of it all. However, the series might be prepping for a Season 4 romance – and I have a feeling of who it’s going to feature.

There Are Plenty Of Fun Relationships Throughout The Show

While Ginny & Georgia, like Gilmore Girls, primarily focuses on the relationship between Ginny and her mother, Georgia and how they’ve been dealing with all the twists of their life together, there have still been plenty of romances. A lot of them. There are almost too many to count at this point.

Of course, a significant portion of that has been with whomever Georgia is with, one man who was the mayor for a substantial part of Season 2 and Season 3. However, Ginny has also been a significant topic of conversation. She’s had a couple of love interests so far, like Marcus (obviously), Hunter, and in Season 3, her poetry buddy, Wolfe. But there hasn’t been as much focus on other members of the cast in terms of relationships.

That’s honestly shocking, considering this is also a big teen romance show , so where are all the other teen romances that we should care about? Well, I have a feeling we’ll be getting one very soon.

But I Think Abby And Max Might Be Happening Sooner Than We Think

You read that right – I think Abby and Maxine are going to become an item, and honestly, I am so here for it.

We’ve seen both of them in relationships – Abby has been in them less, mainly because she has a lot of other personal things going on most of the time, and she tends to keep things casual rather than enter full-blown relationships.

Maxine, however, has been in relationships – or, at the very least, very close – with her classmates now, but by the end of Season 3, she suffers through another break-up and plenty of other drama in her life, leaving her single.

Honestly, Max is going through it. With Marcus being the way he is, I’m not sure if getting into another relationship will be the best call for her, especially with junior year coming up. However, I do think that we might be leaning in that direction based on a few context clues we've received about these two this past season.

There Have Been Hints Here And There Of Them Being Closer Than The Others

Honestly, Abby and Max have been a lot closer than many of the other characters in MANG (the friendship title they’ve bestowed upon themselves for their group of Maxine, Abby, Norah, and Ginny). We’ve seen it time and time again. They have known each other longer, but it also feels like it’s leaning more in the direction of them being a lot closer all around.

They hug more and talk more, and truthfully, there have been a lot of random glances in specific directions that seem more like longing than anything else.

There’s also the fact that Maxine is having a tough time right now, as stated above, and Abby is undoubtedly the most observant one of the group. She can usually pin down when someone isn’t feeling great, and I could totally see her doing something like that for Maxine and them growing even closer.

Abby’s Been Exploring Her Sexuality A Little More

Season 3 has also brought about a significant change in Abby's general approach to her sexuality. While Ginny & Georgia isn’t going to make our list of the best LGBTQ+ TV shows anytime soon because most of these couples are very much cis, there have been plenty of moments with Abby in Season 3 where she’s exploring her sexuality a lot more.

Obviously, there’s the thing she has with her tutor, and she’s also kissed another girl this time around as well, but it hasn’t gone beyond that. You can clearly tell she’s still confused about what she feels, but it’s not something she’s necessarily afraid of.

And, my favorite part is that Max has noticed. It’s not something you could point out on the first watch, but when you rewind a moment where Abby is saying goodbye to her tutor, you can clearly pick up that Max sees something is going on. She doesn’t comment on it, but there’s a facial expression there that instantly screams, “What are you not telling us?”

I have a feeling that whenever Ginny & Georgia Season 4 comes around, this is going to be a big topic of conversation for these two, and it’ll be expanded on even more.

It Would Make For A Great Story

The best part about this? It would make for great drama.

I don’t know about you, but in any television show where friends get together, it often causes a rift in the friend group. You could think of the hilarities of the Community cast and any relationship from that friend group, or some other teen romance show out there – if it ends well, the friendships are fine. If it doesn’t end well, then drama tends to follow.

MANG has already suffered some pretty serious friend drama in the past – well, really high-school drama in comparison to a lot of the other serious stuff going on in Season 3. But they’ve still suffered through conflicts that they’ve had to patch up bit by bit in order to repair their friendship.

Now, a whole summer is going to go by. A lot can happen during summer. And, who knows what might occur when these four finally meet up again, and two of their friends might start dating. That is something that I don’t think Ginny or Norah could predict.

If that doesn’t work out, it might cause things to really shift for this group. I don’t want to root for the downfall of MANG, but what I will root for is anything that keeps this story spicy – and this would be the equivalent of dropping a dollop of The Bomb hot sauce on it. I would eat this up.