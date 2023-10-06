Former ESPN Host Sage Steele Does Not Hold Back When Commenting On How She Would Never Be On The View: ‘Despicable’
No punches were pulled.
There’s no questioning the popularity of The View on ABC, but it certainly hasn’t been the easiest gig for some of its co-hosts. Many people including Jenny McCarthy and Candace Cameron Bure have spoken out about having less-than-ideal (to put it mildly) experiences, and now former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, who served as a guest host several times, has shared her opinion. Steele absolutely obliterated the Emmy-winning daytime talk show, calling it “despicable” and explaining why she would never be part of its cast.
Sage Steele’s comments came in a conversation with Bill Maher on his podcast Club Random. As they discussed sports and politics, the host suggested that The View might be a good outlet for her opinions, to which the ex-SportsCenter anchor strongly replied:
Sage Steele said she had been a guest host on the program four times, and she’d auditioned at one point when they were making changes to the co-hosting lineup. Clearly she did not have a positive experience discussing Hot Topics with the other women, as she continued:
It sounds like perhaps it was Barbara Walters who may have caused Sage Steele the most frustration during her appearances, as she said the panel at the time consisted of Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Jenny McCarthy and Sherri Shepherd. Goldberg was “very nice” to her, she said, and “Barbara, whatever, the other three were great.” The sports anchor seemed to appreciate the spirit of the show that Walters created in 1997, but she said she didn’t like what it has become. In Steele’s words:
It makes sense that Sage Steele would take issue with a show where she didn’t feel she was allowed to speak her mind. The former SportsCenter host left ESPN in August following the settlement of a free speech lawsuit she had filed against the network and the Walt Disney Co. In April 2022 she took legal action against the company for allegedly retaliating against her following comments she made on a podcast about COVID vaccine mandates, Barack Obama’s race and harassment in the workplace.
However, she’s far from the first person to speak negatively about their time on The View. Jenny McCarthy, who was a co-host from 2013-2014, compared working with Barbara Walters to a horror movie, and Candace Cameron Bure said she had PTSD following her stint on the talk show from 2015-2016.
I guess if any of those rumors of a major exit turn out to be true, we know who won’t be filling a chair. You can catch The View every weekday morning on ABC and also check out our 2023 TV schedule to keep up with what shows are starting soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Erik Swann
By Carly Levy
By Adam Holmes
By Carly Levy