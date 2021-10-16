Candace Cameron Bure Talks Having ‘PTSD’ Following Her Time Hosting On The View
"Ohmylanta" isn't enough to describe The View!
After 25 years on the air, The View remains must-see television for millions of viewers. While new co-hosts are common for talk shows, the ABC series has been a revolving door in recent years. Some have remained for years while others only stayed on for a single season. The latter was the case for Candace Cameron Bure. While the actress has previously spoken about her time on the show, she's now opened up about how being on the political and social chatfest led to "PTSD."
Though Candace Cameron Bure stayed only one season, her time on the show was eventful, to say the least. She was the conservative voice on the panel, a positionn that led to some tense moments. Cameron Bure opened up to the Behind the Table podcast about how stressful the job was:
Being a co-host or guest on The View can be a double-edged sword. While it's a great way to get buzz, a person’s comments or statements can lead to online backlash and controversy. On a number of occasions, Candace Cameron Bure's comments were scrutinized, resulting in a wave a negative comments on the Internet. But for the veteran TV star, it was more than the job and the subsequent commentary that was stressing her out.
The Fuller House star’s lifestyle played into the stress of being on The View. She offered a insight into the emotional struggle she experienced while juggling multiple jobs:
Of course, the pressure of speaking about politics took its toll on her as well. The actress was known more as a Hollywood star rather than a political pundit after all. Even though being a co-host was stressful, she doesn't seem to have any regrets about her tenure on the show:
Thankfully, Candace Cameron Bure walked away from the talk show with a semi-positive outlook. Since leaving The View, she's been particularly busy with various Hallmark projects. Though with the daytime staple celebrating 25 years this season, there's a chance she could return to guest host at some point.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
