Candace Cameron Bure Talks Having ‘PTSD’ Following Her Time Hosting On The View

After 25 years on the air, The View remains must-see television for millions of viewers. While new co-hosts are common for talk shows, the ABC series has been a revolving door in recent years. Some have remained for years while others only stayed on for a single season. The latter was the case for Candace Cameron Bure. While the actress has previously spoken about her time on the show, she's now opened up about how being on the political and social chatfest led to "PTSD."

Though Candace Cameron Bure stayed only one season, her time on the show was eventful, to say the least. She was the conservative voice on the panel, a positionn that led to some tense moments. Cameron Bure opened up to the Behind the Table podcast about how stressful the job was:

…the stress and the anxiety, I actually have a pit in my stomach right now. There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, I can feel it. It was so difficult, to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.

Being a co-host or guest on The View can be a double-edged sword. While it's a great way to get buzz, a person’s comments or statements can lead to online backlash and controversy. On a number of occasions, Candace Cameron Bure's comments were scrutinized, resulting in a wave a negative comments on the Internet. But for the veteran TV star, it was more than the job and the subsequent commentary that was stressing her out.

The Fuller House star’s lifestyle played into the stress of being on The View. She offered a insight into the emotional struggle she experienced while juggling multiple jobs:

A lot of it was just the fact that I was tired. I was flying back and forth every week to L.A. … And it just took its toll, the schedule took its toll on my body, which affected my emotional health. When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach. And I hated that feeling.

Of course, the pressure of speaking about politics took its toll on her as well. The actress was known more as a Hollywood star rather than a political pundit after all. Even though being a co-host was stressful, she doesn't seem to have any regrets about her tenure on the show:

I don’t know that I regret anything, honestly. I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show that as difficult as that job was, I’m very, very grateful for it. My opinion, it’s my opinion. And maybe sometimes I said things better or worse one day or another, but I don’t regret anything.

Thankfully, Candace Cameron Bure walked away from the talk show with a semi-positive outlook. Since leaving The View, she's been particularly busy with various Hallmark projects. Though with the daytime staple celebrating 25 years this season, there's a chance she could return to guest host at some point.