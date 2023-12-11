Fox News Vet Tucker Carlson Is Starting His Own Streaming Service That Banks On Audiences Really Loving Shows With Tucker Carlson In Them

Gone are the days in which Tucker Carlson would take to the airwaves on Fox News to share his views on current events. Fox let Carlson go earlier this year for unspecified reasons, though it’s been rumored that leaked DMs factored into the decision. After that, the media personality sought to strike out on his own and did so by heading to Twitter (or X) for a show . Now, he’s setting his sights on a larger goal, as it seems he’s starting his own streaming service. It appears Carlson has big plans for the platform, which will ultimately bank on fans really loving shows with him in them.

If prospective viewers are to visit the Join Team Tucker page, they’ll see the offer for exclusive content from the political pundit. As part of his “alternative to legacy media,” the newsman is offering several pieces of content. Among them are five new TV shows as well as speeches and films from him. Investigative reports and documentaries are also on the table for those who choose to sign up in addition to behind-the-scenes tidbits from interviews. As it stands, the public has two membership options, with the monthly membership costing $9 per month and the annual membership being valued at $6 per month.

This is an interesting move from the former CNN host, as he seeks to further his place within the media landscape. What I personally can’t help but think about are the TV series that he possibly has in the works. I mean, you could honestly fit “TC” into a number of different titles, which, to me, could humorously play on the monikers of established programs. This may seem a bit corny, but check out some (punny) titles that came to mind:

TC GAME HOUR

TC And Friends

Who Wants To Be A TC-Millionaire?

The Bold And The TC

Press Your Tuck(er)

Sorry, I’m done now. In all seriousness, the chances of such titles actually becoming a reality are slim to none. It’s still interesting to wonder, however, what exactly the head of TCN has in store. At the end of the day though, this is a massive gamble for him and, as previously mentioned, he’s truly counting on the idea that a lot of people are going to be tuning for content starring and spearheaded by him.

Tucker Carlson was a ratings winner at Fox, before the company opted to part ways with him. It was around that time that Carlson’s alleged (and redacted) texts came to light. They reportedly included incendiary sentiments, including racist remarks. The 54-year-old Daily Caller founder has since denied any connection to the messages. Fox News saw a major drop in ratings in the first month after his exit, though his exit helped the network financially . New advertisers opted to jump on the slot, which is now occupied by Carlson’s replacement, Jesse Watters.