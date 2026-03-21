Friends' Lisa Kudrow Shared Her (Updated) Take On Whether Ross And Rachel Were On A Break: 'I've Switched!'

There are some movie and TV debates that will never die, like the iconic Titanic raft debate or whether Tony really died at the end of The Sopranos. Arguably, one of the most well-known comes from Friends: Were Ross and Rachel on a break? Nearly 30 years after the infamous Season 3 episode aired, the cast of Friends is still being asked their opinions , and apparently, Lisa Kudrow has switched hers.

The Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion actress hit the red carpet for the return of her comedy The Comeback , in which Kudrow plays a sitcom actress desperately trying to stay relevant in the evolving TV industry. Season 3, Episode 1 will be available to stream starting March 22 with an HBO Max subscription , but Valerie Cherish’s career is not the only thing being revived by Kudrow. Entertainment Tonight asked Kudrow where she stands these days on whether Ross and Rachel were on a break, and the Easy A actress shared that she's updated her take:

Rachel now. I've switched! Ross was ridiculous. What a baby! You can't plan a future with that guy.

There’s no one I would expect to give their blunt opinion more than Phoebe Buffay herself. You’ll notice Kudrow doesn’t explicitly say whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break when he hooked up with “coffee shop” Chloe, but does it matter? He didn’t even wait a full 24 hours after his argument with Rachel to have a rebound fling with someone else.

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So I have to say, I’m in agreement with Kudrow. The fact that his cop out line to cheating on Rachel has sparked this decades-long debate is ridiculous.

Friends: Ross Cheats on Rachel (Season 3 Clip) | TBS - YouTube Watch On

Not being able to admit fault for sleeping with another woman while his relationship status was unresolved speaks volumes about Ross as a person, and is one of several reasons why he’s kind of the worst . You really can’t plan a future with someone like that, which is why the man was divorced three times over the course of ten seasons!

The No Good Deed actress recently revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week that she’s almost completed her rewatch of Friends, and clearly, the years between filming the show and watching it have given her a fresh perspective on the infamous TV break-up .

Up until a few years ago, Kudrow said she couldn’t watch the beloved sitcom without getting the ick from seeing herself on TV. After Matthew Perry’s sudden death in 2023, the Mad About You actress said she started watching it for her late friend . She was even able to separate herself from her character Phoebe, and said she was most emotional during the episode "The One with Phoebe's Wedding." It makes my heart so full to know that even though Kudrow has moved on to other projects like The Comeback, Friends is still very near and dear to her.

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