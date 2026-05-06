Are Andy's Friends The Real Devil Wears Prada Villains? I Had To Ask Tracie Thoms
We had a long chat about this.
Were Andy’s boyfriend and friends the real villains of The Devil Wears Prada? For years now, there’s been a large camp of people who would say yes. Plus, now that the sequel is out on the 2026 movie schedule, it’s a debate I’ve been thinking about more and more. So, when I had the chance to interview Tracie Thoms, who plays Andy’s best friend Lily, I had to get her take on this very popular discourse.
According to Thoms, this all started “probably about 10 years ago.” She explained during an interview with CinemaBlend that articles about why people don’t like Andy’s boyfriend and friends started circulating, and since then it hasn’t really stopped:
It really did catch on like wildfire, and it's persisted for years. So, with that in mind, the actress from The Devil Wears Prada cast decided to try to watch the movie (which you can do with a Disney+ subscription) with this perspective. Here is the conclusion she came to:Article continues below
I think she’s right; since the great 2000s movie was released, the world has changed, and people’s perspectives on work and friendship have evolved. So, from that standpoint, I can also see why so many do not love Andy’s friends.
However, Thoms explained that their actions were warranted, and it’s not like Andy was being a good friend either:
The actress went on to say that people have walked up to her and told her they “hated” her in the movie. When she asked “Why,” they’d bring up the fact that she took the purse from Andy. However, Thom's argument is that she really didn’t take the purse; Anne Hathaway's character gave it to her. Plus “Andy was not upholding her end of the friendship,” and she missed Nate's birthday for work.
That led the Rent star to reiterate the point that Andy “did not like that job” at Runway, and it’s important for her to have friends who “call her out sometimes.” To that point, I think she’s right. Hathaway’s character changes for the worse during her time at the magazine, and I can’t say I blame her friends for acting the way they did when she was not being a good friend to them.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
This discussion ties right into a conversation Tracie Thoms had with Aline Brosh McKenna, the writer of The Devil Wears Prada and its sequel, as the 9-1-1 actress recalled:
Thoms went on to explain that it truly was the friends’ job to say “‘You’re becoming the person that you said you didn’t like.’” So, does that make them the villain? The answer is complex, and the actress does understand both sides of the argument. However, she also noted that the idea that characters like Lily are bad is “very, very, very strong,” and when she’s asked people to defend that take, “they don’t really have an answer.”
However, over the years, the debate has persisted, and it’s something she’s talked to both Rich Sommer, who played Doug, and Adrian Grenier, who played Nate, about. She brought that up as we were talking about Lily and Andy’s friendship in the sequel, saying:
It must be overwhelming to get this reaction from fans, especially after so many years. However, Thoms has a very clear and level perspective on it all as well as a passionate defense of her character’s actions.
Plus, Lily proves to be a fantastic friend in The Devil Wears Prada 2, as well, which you can see in theaters right now.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.