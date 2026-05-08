Candace Cameron Bure Is Going To Be A Grandma, And Danica McKellar, Taylor Lautner And More Shared Congrats

As Candace Cameron Bure continues to change up her Christmas movies following her exit from Hallmark and move to Great American Family, the Full House star is remaining pretty busy. And it’s not just with her acting career. Not long after celebrating her 50th birthday, Bure found out she’s going to be a grandmother, and Danica McKellar, Taylor Lautner, and more shared congrats.

Bure’s daughter, Natasha, and her husband, former Disney star Bradley Steven Perry, are expecting their first child together. After the happy couple shared the news on their Instagram pages, Bure couldn’t help but continue the celebration on her own Instagram. She posted a photo of the parents-to-be holding respective “Dada!” and “Mama!” mugs, with Natasha showing off her baby bump, alongside the sweet caption, “I’m gonna be a Candy Gram!!!!!!”

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) A photo posted by on

This will be Bure’s first grandchild, and it’s definitely crazy to think that D.J. Tanner is going to be a grandmother. Of course, she is as happy as ever, and so are many famous friends. Plenty of celebrities took to the comments of Bure’s post with congratulatory messages, while her daughter and son-in-law also replied, and it’s clear that Baby Perry is already so, so loved:

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Natasha Perry: Best Candygram ever!!!! ❤️😘😘😘

Best Candygram ever!!!! ❤️😘😘😘 Bradley Steven Perry: 😍

😍 Danica McKellar: Yippee!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Yippee!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Taylor Lautner: YAAASSSSSSSSSS BEST NEWS EVERRRRRRRRR 😍😍😍😍

YAAASSSSSSSSSS BEST NEWS EVERRRRRRRRR 😍😍😍😍 Melissa Coulier: Candygram!!! Congratulations to all of you. ❤️❤️

Candygram!!! Congratulations to all of you. ❤️❤️ Trina McGee: Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Marla Sokoloff: Omg! Congrats!

Considering the bad news plaguing the world these days, it’s always nice to get some good news every once in a while. It’s even better when many celebrities jump on the train as well, and I love how the announcement is bringing so many of them together. Not surprisingly, though, the comments are not just filled with celebrity congratulatory messages. Plenty of fans got in on the celebration, and even brought up Bure’s Full House persona:

@saverios_authentic_pizza: Amazing! Congratulations to all! Your life will never be the same!

Amazing! Congratulations to all! Your life will never be the same! @lanton61: Congratulations !!! Welcome to the best club..Godbless ❤️❤️❤️.. Grammy club❤️❤️❤️

Congratulations !!! Welcome to the best club..Godbless ❤️❤️❤️.. Grammy club❤️❤️❤️ @rebeccaleigh423: Did anyone say Granny Tanny, yet? 🤣

Did anyone say Granny Tanny, yet? 🤣 @jgred: Congratulations!!! Grandma DJ!!

The fact that Bure has gone from trapping her kids in a car to talk to them about sex to now celebrating one of her babies having a baby definitely shows just how fast time can fly.

This will be her first time being a grandmother, but since her oldest son, Levi, got married in 2024, it’s quite possible it won’t be long before she has another grandchild. It’s unknown when Baby Perry will make his or her entrance into the world, but time will surely fly as they continue to prepare. Candy Gram will probably be on hand to help, and I can’t imagine it any other way.

It’s going to be exciting seeing Bure and her family step into this new chapter of their lives. Whether or not she’ll be bringing her grandchild to the set of her Great American Movies is unknown, but at the very least, she’ll likely be bragging to all of her co-stars and the crew when the baby is born.