Lisa Kudrow Recalls Friends Writers Cursing At The Cast And ‘Discussing Sexual Fantasies’ About The Women
"It was intense."
Watching an episode of Friends, a.k.a. one of the best sitcoms ever, often garners only good vibes, giggles and chuckles, but it wasn’t always the same experience creating the show itself. According to Lisa Kudrow, the TV show’s writers room could get pretty nasty behind closed doors.
It’s not exactly new information that things were different off-camera, given Friends writers’ assistant Amaani Lyle claimed back in 1999 that she was subjected to sexual and racial harassment through offensive comments made by several producers and writers during meetings. Kudrow shared her own less than savory experiences with those comprising the Friends writers room, which she said amounted to around 12 to 15 people, predominantly men. In her words:
Now, Lyle’s case was dismissed in a California Supreme Court case that held that vulgarity can be a necessary part of a creative workplace environment when it comes to a sitcom like Friends. Even so, it sounds like Lisa Kudrow and the other leading women on the show were subject to commentary from the writers’ room they didn’t appreciate. As she added:Article continues below
Kudrow discusses this element of Friends with The Times amidst recently bringing back her own commentary about making TV shows in her and Michael Patrick King’s HBO series The Comeback. While the latest season is set around the hot-button topic of an AI-crafted sitcom for Valerie Cherish, she’d previously drawn directly from her time on Friends to call out toxic writers rooms she's experienced herself. Case in point, the Season 1 scene where Valerie brought baked cookies to the writers, only to find Paulie G. & Co. making sexualized jokes about her.
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In the new interview, she confirms that The Comeback has provided her the “closest thing” to her experience in writers rooms which she describes as being filled with “male energy” and “the sophomoric madness that happens when people are trapped, trying to do a series”. Friends certainly had a grueling schedule for a decade, with each episode taking a week to film in an industry that didn’t typically take so long per episode.
While making Friends might not have always been the best workplace environment, Kudrow has said before that she’ll always talk about it because gave her “everything.” And, following the death of her cast mate Matthew Perry, Kudrow has recently been rewatching Friends and weighing in things like if Ross and Rachel were on a break and about the show’s lack of people of color.
While we might expect a show like Friends to be all fun and games, Kudrow's comment show that the show from the 1990s and 2000s had its workplace faults.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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