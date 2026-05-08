Rebecca Romijn Kept Using The Same Word To Describe Filming Avengers: Doomsday (And I Get Why)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one that consistently puts out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will be a massive crossover project. Rebecca Romijn is reprising her role as Mystique from the X-Men movies, and keeps using one word to describe what it was like filming The Russo Brothers' giant blockbuster.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, but that hasn't stopped fan excitement from building. The Doomsday cast list confirmed entire teams of heroes would be colliding, and during a conversation with Collider, Romijn spoke about seeing the huge ensemble in one place. In her words:

That was a very surreal day. I'll never forget it. There were two days back to back where we were all just kind of looking at each other going 'This is crazy.' It was very surreal. Very surreal, also, to go back and reprise a character that I played over 20 years ago. Being with my old cast, and then also with new cast. Very exciting.

Surreal makes sense, especially given the actress' years in the X-Men franchise. Not only was she reprising her role for the first time since 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand (besides that First Class cameo), but she was working with a huge cast of current Marvel stars. And I can't wait to see what scenes come together that required over 30 actors to assemble on set. Is it December yet?

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Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been patiently waiting for the X-Men to join the fun. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for this to happen, but Doomsday will be the first time we see the team assembled in the shared universe. And it just happens to be the cast we know and love from the Fox's previous franchise.

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I personally can't wait to see how the X-Men are utilized in the multiversal action of Avengers: Doomsday. Limited footage was shown at CinemaCon, during which Mystique uses her mutant powers to shapeshift into Yelena Belova. This battle scene should be wild, as well as other mutant fights like Gambit vs. Shang-Chi. Of course, fans are expecting the heroes to eventually unite against their common enemy: Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Rebecca Romijn said filming Doomsday was "surreal" and audiences are a few months away from judging for themselves. The Russo Brothers crushed it with Infinity War and Endgame, so there's a ton of goodwill and hype surrounding the upcoming blockbuster.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully, a full trailer is coming soon, and we can see Rebecca Romijn's return to her role.