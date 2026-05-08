Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Had A Rare Public Date (And It Involved A Stranger Things Star)

Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got together, we’ve seen them walking into restaurants for dates and out and about on numerous occasions. It’s not very often, though, that they attend a public event for a date night. Of course it’s happened, but it’s rare. However, they did just do it again as they attended a play led by a Stranger Things star who has also collaborated with the pop star.

At the moment, Swift and Kelce are in London, and they were spotted out and about on a date night. After going to dinner at Gymkhana, per TMZ , they were seen by many people at the West End production of Romeo and Juliet. Fans, like @theTSupdates , caught the couple giving the cast, which is led by Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe, a standing ovation, while other clips showed them sitting in the mezzanine of the theater.

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This production of Romeo and Juliet is notable because Sink is a certified star of stage and screen, having just come off the final season of Stranger Things (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription ) and a successful run on Broadway with the play John Proctor is the Villain. She plays Juliet in this version of Shakespeare’s play, while Noah Jupe (who you might recognize as Hamlet in Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Hamnet) plays Romeo.

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While that information alone sells the play plenty, I assume Swift’s connection to Sink could have also motivated her to visit the West End.

Memorably, the Stranger Things star led the short film for Swift’s ten-minute version of “All Too Well” that was released on Red (Taylor’s Version). She starred in the project alongside Dylan O’Brien , and then Swift showed up at the very end as the older version of the character Sink was playing. Overall, both the song and the music video are considered Swift’s best by many, and to this day, people talk about it and Sink’s performance.

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Now, going back to this date night, this is one of a few occasions where we’ve seen Swift and Kelce at a very public event together. Of course, she attends his games, and he went to the Eras Tour. However, we only occasionally see them together at things like a sporting event, Coachella (two years ago) or an SNL taping .

Overall, they keep their private lives pretty private, and we get a glimpse of it every once in a while, as we did here. And I think this was a great time to make an appearance too, because it was lovely to see Swift and Kelce supporting Saide Sink and the company of Romeo and Juliet.

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They aren’t the only high-profile co-stars of Sink’s to support this play, though. A few weeks ago, Tom Holland and Zendaya went , which was very fun to see, considering Sink is joining them in the cast of the upcoming Marvel movie , Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

So, it would appear that this is a hot ticket for couples who have worked with Sadie Sink, and I love that for them and her.

Now, if you’d like to see her in this play that’s served as a date night for Swift, Kelce, Holland and Zendaya, you can catch it on the West End now. If you can’t, make sure you see what Sink has coming out next when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31. And if you are just looking for a great Taylor Swift song and a wonderful performance from Sink, check out the “All Too Well” short film.