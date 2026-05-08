Star Wars Rumor Claims John Boyega Might Be Back, And I Know Exactly What I'd Want From Finn

Star Wars is one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, one that's constantly expanding both on the big screen and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent decades watching the Star Wars movies in order are hyped to see the franchise return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, and there are rumors about other upcoming Star Wars movies. The latest claims John Boyega might return as Finn, and I know exactly what I'd like to see from the former Stormtrooper.

Boyega played Finn throughout all three movies in the sequel trilogy, wrapping up with The Rise of Skywalker's ending. A report from scooper Daniel Richtman (via SHH) claims that the 34-year-old actor is in talks to reprise his role in a future project. And I personally want to Finn him finally get Jedi training in Daisy Ridley's developing Rey movie.

When Finn debuted in The Force Awakens, it was heavily implied that he was Force sensitive. After all, he wielded a lightsaber and even had a short duel with Kylo Ren on Starkiller Base. And despite having the ability to sense Rey in The Rise of Skywalker, he never became a Jedi. But if Daisy Ridley's hero is starting her own Jedi Order in her movie, then it would be the perfect time to finally give Finn proper training.

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Obviously, we should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being; there are tons of reports swirling around the Star Wars franchise. In fact, chatter about John Boyega's possible return comes shortly after a rumor that Lucasfilm was going to retcon the sequel trilogy of existence. I personally don't buy that particular rumor, and think it's far more likely that Finn and Rey could reunite on the big screen. But we'll just have to see how things ultimately shake out.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Aside from wanting to see Finn finally become a Jedi in the Star Wars universe, John Boyega's rumored return to the franchise might also be significant, given the years he's had away. The Woman King actor was the subject to some racist backlash after his debut as Finn, which was no doubt difficult considering just how popular the franchise is. So coming back and finally having the payoff with his character's Force sensitivity seems like a fitting way to put respect on Boyega's name.

Star Wars will finally return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that the rumors about John Boyega's return as Finn actually come to fruition.