Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live , Courteney Cox revealed that she had actually sold her former home in Los Angeles after hearing that it was haunted by decidedly un-Friends-ly ghosts. Want to hear something even weirder? It’s partially thanks to legendary musician Carole King. Courtney Cox explained:

So Carole King came over to my house and she said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was like, 'Yeah, whatever.' But other people who had stayed there with me — friends of mine — said they had an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.

Spooky, right? Although, one would expect the star of a major horror franchise like Scream to be a bit more open to scarier things, even if that horror franchise wasn't paranormally motivated. While Courteney Cox wasn’t convinced by Carole King’s warnings, she did allow the iconic musician to conduct a seance in the home (which is not a sentence I ever thought I would write), which King had reportedly lived in before her. Even the candlelit image of Carole King communing with spirits wasn’t enough to strike fear in Courteney Cox’s heart. No, it would take a UPS driver to do that. She said:

I was at the house one day, not being a believer. And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something, and I opened the door and he said, 'Do you know this house is haunted? I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there’s someone standing behind you.’ And I was like, 'Let's sell!'

That’s either the best UPS driver in the world, or the worst one. Poor Courteney Cox claims that she was never able to sleep there again, especially by herself, and she even started "seeing things." If only it could have all been blamed on a prank from former co-star Matt LeBlanc. Despite Jimmy Kimmel’s assurance that ghosts are, in fact, not real, Cox held firm. (Someone should still check and see if that UPS driver also worked for a rival realtor in the area.) Check out the clip below!

Her old house may or may not have actually been haunted, but Courteney Cox will face off with another ghost on her new horror-comedy series Shining Vale. She’ll star as Patricia “Pat” Phelps, an author of erotic novels who moves into a new house in the country with her estranged husband (Greg Kinnear) and sullen teenage children. The only problem? It’s haunted by the ghost of Rosemary (Mira Sorvino). It’s sure to be a scream - let’s just hope that Carole King is on hand to perform a seance (and maybe a quick rendition of "It's Too Late").