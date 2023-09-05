Friends Writer Recalls Sweet Way David Schwimmer Contributed To The ‘High Point’ Of Her Tenure On The Show

Retired Friends writer Patty Lin has been spilling the tea on her experience in Hollywood in her new memoir, End Credits: How I Broke Up With Hollywood. In it, she details everything that happened in her career as a screenwriter, including the good, the bad, and the ugly. Having joined the writing team at Friends for Season 7, Lin discussed what it was really like behind the scenes. Although it sounded absolutely miserable for the most part, she did open up about a high point she had, and it was all thanks to David Schwimmer.

Via Us Weekly, Lin talked about her time as an extra in the Season 7 episode “The One With All the Candy” and how Schimmer's kindness made it a little easier. She said:

I escaped from the dreaded huddle and stepped onto the set, joining the rowdy mob packed into the hallway. David Schwimmer, who was directing the episode, came over to give instructions. ‘Patty, can you scooch closer to the door?’ I scooched, thrilled that instead of saying, ‘Hey, you,’ Schwimmer addressed me by name. … Really, it takes so little for a celebrity to seem like a decent person. That night was the high point of my Friends experience. For once, I felt like I had something to do with the show.

Even though it was a small gesture, a little kindness goes a long way. Considering Patty Lin didn’t have the best time while working on Friends, it’s nice to know that she has this moment to look back on. The fact that it was Schwimmer who was kind is certainly notable. Directing and acting at the same time can likely add pressure to not only said actor but everyone on set.

Lin has been pretty open about her experiences in her new memoir. Since she’s worked on shows like Freaks and Geeks and Desperate Housewives, along with Friends, she has a lot to say. She retired after working on Breaking Bad in 2008, and even though it’s been 15 years, that isn’t stopping her from telling the world about what it’s really like writing on some of the biggest shows, some of which are the best shows streaming on Max. Even in the midst of some bad times, there are some good memories that Lin has from her career, and the memoir proves it.

Meanwhile, Patty Lin hasn’t been the only one who has been open about her Friends experience as of late. Jennifer Aniston recently discussed her Friends audition, admitting she auditioned and landed the role the same day, despite many actresses in the running for Rachel. Clearly, the right call was made because it’s hard to imagine anyone but Aniston playing Rachel. Not to mention, Rachel's ‘do surely wouldn’t have been as iconic if it was on any other actress’ head.

Hollywood can be a brutal place. Even if a show seems like the perfect job, it may not always look like that. It is good to look at the bright side of things, though. While Lin’s End Credits: How I Broke Up With Hollywood mostly details her experience as a screenwriter (and it’s not pretty), even just little moments make all the difference.