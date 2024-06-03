Modern Family's Lily Actress Is Old Enough To Be Going To Prom Now, And Lots Of Fans Made The Same Sweet Comment

It’s hard to forget the precocious, yet snarky, Lily Tucker-Pritchett from one of the all-time greatest sitcoms , Modern Family. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons began playing the role during the long-running sitcom's third season, and she was just four years old at the time. Well, she’s no longer a little girl. The almost-17-year-old actress is now old enough to go to prom, and plenty of Modern Family posted the same sweet comment about it.

We didn’t get to see Aubrey Anderson-Emmons’ Lily, experience the special occasion of prom since Modern Family ended in 2020. But Emmons herself has continued to have some great experiences since her run on one of Hulu’s funniest shows . Outside of acting, she’s an everyday girl and, like so many other teens around this time, she's been enjoying prom season. In the first of three prom-related posts she shared on Instagram, the sitcom veteran shared a sweet photo that showed sporting a beautiful prom dress. Check it out:

A post shared by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (@aubreyandersonemmons) A photo posted by on

That black halter dress looks incredibly stunning on her, and the white corsage on her wrist is a sweet touch. The young lady appears to be very happy, and who could blame her, given how special the occasion is. She no longer looks like Cam and Mitchell’s daughter who was dropping F-bombs as a flower girl or snarkily telling her dads to call the “whambulance.” She’s a young woman now.

In part two of Aubrey Anderson-Emmons’ "prom journey" posts, one can see her posing with her friends and her prom date, who looked very debonair. There’s even a cute, caricature sketch of the two! You can take a look at these adorable photos below:

A post shared by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (@aubreyandersonemmons) A photo posted by on

With all of these prom pics featuring a grown-up Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, you can imagine what Instagram users are all saying. And, yes, it has to do with how her TV dads Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) would react if they were taking part in this milestone moment. You can see the hilarious Modern Family-related comments below:

Mitchell picked out the dress, huh? - @tatixpastewski

I can literally hear Mitch & Cam Going wild behind the camera. - @christeena__

Cam and [Mitchell] are so proud. - @_giiox

He looks like the kind of guy Cam and Mitch would spend the entire episode sabotaging her prom for. - @diyya999

Cam is somewhere bawling his eyes out😭😂 - @la.nya2

On Modern Family, Cam and Mitch were truly dad goals in that they were very active in their adopted daughter’s life. I’m sure if this was an episode of the show, Cam would absolutely be coordinating Lily’s dress with heavy tears in his eyes. Mitch, meanwhile, would probably try to keep his emotions in check and give his daughter a big list of safety precautions on her big night. Though he probably wouldn't do that without getting a little emotional himself later at his daughter’s special moment.

Even though the show ended back in 2020, the on-screen family has remained close. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons had a “father-daughter” date night with her TV dad Jesse Tyler Ferguson in 2022. Also, a couple of years ago, they both went to see the stage musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Ahmanson Theatre. Considering the familial bond the actors had on screen, it’s beautiful that they've remained close.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' prom experience she posted another funny video of herself and her date quoting The Cat in the Hat, as she revealed her prom dress transformation:

A post shared by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (@aubreyandersonemmons) A photo posted by on

Time certainly flies, and it's honestly surreal that the child star is old enough to have gone to the prom. Hopefully, she had a night to remember.

As for what the Modern Family cast member is doing now, she hasn't appeared in any major roles since the show ended. However, she has a YouTube channel to keep her busy, and it's called FoodMania Review . On it, she and her mom review food and drinks from all over the world. Her TV role may have been a huge part of her life, but her journey to adulthood has only just begun with plenty more in store for her. In the meantime, though, let's hope she enjoys being a teen and taking in great experiences like the prom and more.