The Funny Way Baywatch Edited Footage To Make Carmen Electra Look Like She Could 'Keep Up' Running On The Beach

The original Baywatch series is one of the most iconic and recognizable shows to air between the '80s and early '00s. When it comes to the characters sporting their signature red bathing suits amid the running montages, the cast seem to be fully in sync. However, Carmen Electra recently weighed in on the difficulties of staying in step with her peers. Funny enough, there amusing ways that the crew solved those issues.

Carmen Electra revealed to People, during their conversation celebrating Baywatch’s 35th anniversary, some of the tougher aspects of filming the show. The 52-year-old actress and model specifically shared that when entering the popular show’s eighth season, the showrunners were looking to hire cast members who could pull off as many stunts as possible. Electra (who's still stunning in red) discussed the amount of physicality that went into a day’s work from the classic running scenes to working regularly in water, saying:

So we were running and running and running. And we had to do all the jumping over water, diving into it, the swims, everything it took to be able to see if you could be a lifeguard. And my character was supposed to be that lifeguard, so I remember when we would have scenes running, sometimes I had these guys, obviously these strong guys, that are passing me up.

The sheer effort that went into creating the show seems a lot more labor intensive than what the viewers saw on screen, but that's Hollywood. It's interesting hear these kinds of behind-the-scenes details, which I'd say can give you a better appreciation for the work that was being done. For her part, the Scary Movie alum amusingly called the series groundbreaking in that everyone’s bodies were on display for viewers, and I don’t disagree with her sentiments.

Later in the interview, Carmen Electra went on to explain how the show (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription) helped balance the more athletic males' abilities with hers. She noted that while she was running as fast as she could through the hot sand, the guys would be directed to work in a way that complemented her physical abilities. She added:

They would stop a little bit, move me up, start again. Or say, ‘Hey guys, run a little bit slower.’ And I was running as fast as I possibly could. And the heat! The sun would be so hot it burns your feet, but you got to deal with it.

Again, the foresight of the the California-set show's production team was incredibly invaluable -- not just for the stars but for our entertainment as well. This makes me eager to go watch old footage to see if the edited version reveals any hint of this BTS magic. This tidbit far surpasses the surprising wardrobe fact about the red swimsuits and how many cast members had very limited wardrobe. Quite frankly, this classic show continues to entertain and intrigue, even 35 years later.

It’s great to hear that Carmen Electra’s physical abilities didn’t deter her from landing Baywatch (which is being rebooted again). Quite frankly, I can't imagine those later seasons without her. And kudos to the production team for bumping up her performance just a tad.