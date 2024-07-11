Carmen Electra Just Shared Pics Of The OG Baywatch Cast Reuniting, And It's Not For The Reboot
We're about to dive into the legacy of Baywatch once again.
There’s been a lot of talk about bringing back the sun, surf, and suspense of Baywatch to TV lately. And though the 2024 TV schedule won’t see those efforts come to fruition just yet, OG lifeguard Carmen Electra has shared photos from a big cast reunion that’s happening sooner than you’d think.
However, don't mistake this family gathering of Mitch Buchannon and his beach defenders as an event for that upcoming Baywatch reboot, as there’s another project on the horizon that’s digging deeper into the show’s extensive legacy.
As you can see in the photos shared on Electra’s Instagram, there’s a four-part docuseries entitled After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun that’s heading our way this summer. Set to debut on August 28th, the Hulu/ABC News Studios production has assembled quite a few members of this iconic crew.
You can see some of the participants on hand, pictured in the second slide shown below:
What’s more, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun will also include home videos from the cast’s time on the series, and an unaired Pamela Anderson interview; per further reporting from Variety. Looking at the history of such series throughout pop culture, fans should prepare to be ready to look a little deeper beyond the series they’ve come to enjoy for over three decades.
The time is right for this sort of exercise to be dropping into the streaming ecosystem, as nostalgia for Baywatch appears to be taking hold. Carmen Electra’s premiere outfit That ‘90s Show was a good example of that, as she showed up to the Netflix event in, what else, a bathing suit red ensemble. And admittedly, if Fox’s new version of the series is going to have a fresh start, it's going to need to exorcise its own complicated past.
Should this series prove successful, it might be worth contemplating a further reunion of the Baywatch movie cast members; provided that After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun hasn’t already done that. Stories such as the film’s negative impact on Alexandra Daddario’s career have also been mingling with remembrances of series past, and undoubtedly similar tales shared by Carmen Electra and her cast mates will be presented in this upcoming program.
Reckoning with such a legacy is never easy, but we'll see what the results are in the near future. We'll se the rsults soon enough, as After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun will be included as part of everything new on Hulu, starting August 28th.
Of course, you’ll need to make sure that your Hulu subscription is up to date to partake. And as for the original Baywatch series, there are several sources you can stream the series through, for free with ads. Or, if you want to enjoy the whole smash ad free, a Prime Video subscription will come in handy.
