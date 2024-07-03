Carmen Electra Wore Baywatch Red To That '90s Show's Premiere Ahead Of Her Own Show's Reboot

That ‘90s Show is back and, unsurprisingly, it’s brought in a large helping of nostalgia while ringing in Season 2. Like its parent show, That ‘70s Show, the spinoff pays homage to the decade in which it’s set. In doing so, the producers even brought in a number of A+ icons of the decade for cameo appearances. One of those people was Carmen Electra, and the actress and media personality showed up in the perfect fit. Ahead of the Baywatch reboot , she wore a red ensemble that perfectly matched the shade of her iconic bathing suit from the OG show.

The cast and crew of the show, which is available to Netflix subscribers , convened just recently at the Button Mash in Los Angeles to celebrate the new season. It was there that the 52-year-old starlet sported a sexy, red number. The ensemble was composed of an off-the-shoulder top, which was complimented by a pencil skirt made of latex. The Scary Movie alum topped off the look by adding a pair of black platform heels. You can take a look at the star, as she appeared at the event, for yourself down below:

(Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

First off, can I just point out the fact that Carmen Electra hasn’t aged (as ESPN’s The Last Dance also proved in 2020). She looks absolutely stunning, and her beauty is only complimented by the outfit she wore. It definitely serves as a perfect tribute to Baywatch, on which Electra famously played the role of Lani McKenzie during the eighth season. What’s ironic about this look, though, is that the actress herself revealed it wasn’t even her intention to convey a ‘90s vibe. She explained her rationale during an interview with People , and I’m surprised:

I had a rack of clothing and I threw it on. I don't think I've ever worn anything like this. … I get the vibe. I didn't even want to try to go for a '90s vibe [tonight]. I guess it happens.

We can only speculate on that point for the moment, but those eager to see the Good Burger 2 star on the small screen again need only to watch That ‘90s Show. She appears as herself on the show and, during one particularly wild moment, she gives Kurtwood Smith’s Red Forman a not-so-conventional lap dance. You can check out a clip below:

Carmen Electra, Red Forman, and quite possibly the best song of the '90s. pic.twitter.com/5JcP66WN7CJune 30, 2024

It’s incredibly fitting that Carmen Electra would be featured on the show, considering just how high-profile her status was during the titular decade. Of course, fans still love her today, as evidenced by the comments under that video on X, and she more than deserves her flowers. Let’s hope she continues to get that recognition and that she might one day don her red swimsuit again for that Baywatch revival.

But, for now, stream That ‘90s Show Season 2: Part 1 now alongside the best Netflix shows , and check out other shows that are currently listed on the 2024 TV schedule .