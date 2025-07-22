What’s It Like To Knock Squid Game Off The No. 1 Slot In Netflix’s Top 10? Sullivan’s Crossing Star Speaks Out

Squid Game’s third and final season dropped in June amid the 2025 TV schedule and further cemented the South Korean drama as one of the best shows on Netflix. The series, broke records throughout its three-season run. And, despite Squid's ending being somewhat polarizing, the show still managed to reach the No. 1 spot on Netflix. However, Canadian romance drama Sullivan’s Crossing surpassed it to nab that crown. Now, Sullivan's star Morgan Kohan is weighing in on that development.

For context, the first two seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing -- which is based on the novel series of the same name by Virgin River author Robyn Carr -- are currently streamable with a Netflix subscription. The drama, which also stars Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, and Scott Patterson, premiered on CTV in Canada in early 2023 and arrived in the US later that year on The CW.

While the series is three seasons in, it seems that a lot of viewers are just recently discovering it via streaming. Morgan Kohan, who plays neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, seemed pleased when speaking to The Globe and Mail about what it’s been like seeing Sullivan’s reach the Top 3 on Netflix and even knock one of the streamer's biggest originals out of the top trending spot:

We knew we had something special, especially since it did so well even out of its first season on CTV from the beginning.

Considering Squid Game’s final season only released on June 27 and Sullivan’s Crossing hit Netflix on July 8, it’s impressive that the latter was able to do so well and become the No. 3 most-viewed show on Netflix between July 7 and July 13, before hitting the No. 1 spot. Even with the show overtaking Squid, Kohan doesn’t seem so surprised, given how special she thinks the romance show is and how well it does up north. Kohan spoke to the audience the show already had and what it's been like to see it expand in such a way:

We’ve had such a wonderful audience, but then to see it blow up so quickly with a whole other audience – I think we were all hopeful, but it definitely has been very exciting.

Audiences seem to be tuning in for the drama and romance of Sullivan’s Crossing, but the show is no longer No. 1 on Netflix. It is still in the Top 10, however, and currently sitting at No. 5, as of this writing. Meanwhile, Squid Game is at No. 6, which is certainly still impressive.

Those who've enjoyed streaming the first two seasons of Sullivan's are also in luck. Season 3, which finished its run on The CW last week, will be heading to the streamer in August, according to Tudum. But every episode of Season 3 is also streaming for free on The CW app right now. Season 2 of the show ends on a major cliffhanger, so I wouldn't be surprised if viewers eventually hopped back on to Netflix to stream the third season when it becomes available.

It's certainly impressive that Sullivan's Crossing was able to overtake Squid Game within the streaming realm. As a fan, I also take pleasure in knowing that more people are checking out the series. Morgan Kohan and co. should certainly be proud of what they have on their hands. On that note, Season 4 will hit The CW sometime in 2026, so fans will have plenty of time to binge-watch the first three seasons before the new episodes arrive.