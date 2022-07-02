GAC Family Star Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's Struggling Right Now In Candid New Post

Candace Cameron Bure can be seen as a ray of sunshine to her millions of followers, thanks to her upbeat and funny . Many of them show her smiling or hanging out with former colleagues and loved ones but, like everyone else, Cameron Bure isn't immune to low points or darker days. With this, in a very candid post, the new GAC Family star admitted that she’s been struggling as of late.

Given the kind of content that Candace Cameron Bure usually posts on social media, this recent one was definitely a major change of pace. Cameron Bure took to her Instagram stories, where she spoke on her recent mental health struggles. The message was amplified by a screenshot, which she used to explain her current mental state as “a dip, meaning a black hole.” The Full House alum was honest about the toil her current mental state has taken on her daily motivation, saying:

The truth is I have not been working out consistently. I’m tired, but I’m just fighting against my own will and desire; I know how much better working out makes me feel. And I’m in a bit of a ‘dip’ right now where the mental takes over and I just can’t even get motivated to go out. But I’m literally praying every day, I’m praying to God to just give me the strength and give me the motivation to like put on the clothes and press start and do whatever I can do. And I got through [the workout]. And I got through it and I feel good about it.

Everyone goes through their low points, and celebrities like Candace Cameron Bure are certainly no exception. Sometimes, those moments can hit unexpectedly and as evidenced above, take a toll on someone’s everyday life. Though it's seemingly been difficult for the Fuller House actress, she ultimately decided to take the initiative and get herself out of the funk. Cameron Bure went on to explain how taking a walk served as a step to helping her find her way out of the black hole:

I took a walk today because I could feel myself dipping into that whole this evening…. It just feels really good and right to putting me back on track, to putting my hope and my trust and my weariness all in the Lord regardless of what’s happening in the world.

These posts came on the heels of Cameron Bure celebrating husband Valeri Bure in a funny Father’s Day post as well as the couple’s 26th wedding anniversary. Despite these happier occasions, the actress has also dealt with some lower points this year, including the passing of her TV dad, Bob Saget, and the backlash she received for not posting about the Uvalde school shooting. Needless to say, this year has been emotionally draining for for the actress. Amid all of that though, Candace Cameron Bure has remained busy with new TV movies scheduled for later this year.

Given everything that's going on in the world right now, it can sometimes be difficult remain positive in the face of adversity. When that happens, like the former Hallmark star, it can definitely help to find some kind of outlet or bright spot. And if you're religious like the actress, you may also find comfort in your faith. It's important to take a moment for yourself, in whatever form that comes, so I think many of us could likely stand to take a page out of Candace Cameron Bure's book.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any mental health struggles, please don’t hesitate to contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association (SAMHSA)’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.