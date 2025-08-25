CBS' FBI Stars Pranking Each Other In Cute Video Reminded Me Why Maggie And OA Are One Of My Top TV Partnerships, So Bring On Season 8

FBI will return to CBS in the 2025 TV schedule this fall, but fans still have more than a month to wait before seeing partners Maggie and OA back in action (not to mention the aftermath of Alana De La Garza’s cliffhanger). With FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International both cancelled, there will be much less of the franchise in primetime in the 2025-2026 TV season. Fortunately, FBI stars Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki were up to some shenanigans behind the scenes that were caught on camera, and the prank reminded me why I’ve always loved their characters’ partnership.

Maggie and OA may not have many chances to goof off on the show when there are crimes to solve and bad guys to take down, but that clearly wasn’t the case for the actors on one particular day after production started on Season 8. Take a look:

A post shared by Zeeko Zaki (@zeekozaki) A photo posted by on

What’s not to love? There’s something very endearing about Zeeko Zaki having no idea who the person behind the mask was until he heard Missy Peregrym starting to laugh, followed by Peregrym doing a dance while Zaki laughed so hard that he had to lean on a table. I also got a laugh out of Zaki being totally game to be friendly to the apparent stranger, but also seemingly very confused about what was happening. Even if we never see anything quite like this between Maggie and OA on screen on FBI, I love getting the peek behind the scenes at the actors having fun.

Maggie and OA certainly have the strongest partnership in the series, not least because of the cast shakeups keeping Scola from getting a full-time partner after Tiff left. They have each other’s backs, for better or worse, whether that’s when they’ve been exposed to sarin gas or just providing a shoulder to lean on when needed. FBI is one of the more procedural shows in the expansive Dick Wolf TV universe across CBS and NBC, but the show has tracked the evolution of their friendships over eight seasons and counting. (The hit drama is currently renewed through Season 9.)

That’s not to say FBI Season 8 will be just more of the same. While it may still be some time before CBS releases much footage for the next batch of episodes, this fall will be the first time that FBI airs on a night other than a Tuesday. With the cancellations of FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, CBS has gone from FBI Tuesdays to NCIS Tuesdays, with NCIS Season 23, NCIS: Origins Season 2, and NCIS: Sydney Season 3 getting those time slots.

FBI will now release new episodes on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, ahead of Watson Season 2. The Morris Chestnut-starring medical detective drama was originally expected to return for Season 2 as a midseason premiere in early 2026, but the Tom Ellis-starring CIA (from FBI: Most Wanted’s David Hudgins) was pushed back from a fall premiere alongside FBI to midseason.

Season 8 will premiere on Monday, October 13 to kick off a week of many long-awaited premieres on CBS. Big questions ahead of the new season include what happened to Isobel after she collapsed without a pulse at the end of the Season 7 finale back in the spring, as well as whether the newest addition to the cast will stick as Scola’s partner this time. If you want to revisit last season of the drama, you can find it streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now.