Candace Cameron Bure Shared A Lovely Fuller House Tribute To Bob Saget, And Her Hallmark Family Lent Support

Following Bob Saget’s death at the age of 65, many fans and celebrities have taken to the web to share their memories of the late actor and comedian. The tributes, which have come from stars like Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson , have been beautiful to see and paint a picture of a sweet and loving man. Among those paying tribute are Saget’s Full House co-stars, who’d known the man better than most. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s TV daughter DJ Tanner (later Fuller), responded to the news of her colleague’s death with several social media posts. But in her latest lovely tribute, Cameron Bure’s Hallmark family lent their support as well.

Full House first hit the airwaves over 30 years ago and, since then, the warm and cuddly family sitcom has charmed different generations of viewers. For us, 1987 marks the debut of the show but, for Candace Cameron Bure, it marks the birth of the family she and her co-stars formed. In a recent Instagram post, she reflected on how they all came together and how they currently share collective grief over the loss of the “sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished” Bob Saget. Check out the full post, which includes a great group photo, down below:

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) A photo posted by on

The actress’ message was met with loving responses from a number of notable names. This included fellow Hallmark leading lady Jen Lilley, who offered up some heart emojis and a few sweet words of support:

Praying so much for all of you.

More words of encouragement came from one of Candace Cameron Bure’s Aurora Teagarden Mysteries colleagues. Lexa Doig, who plays Sally Allison in the mystery TV film series, was the one to express condolences in the midst of her friend and co-star’s loss:

I’m so sorry for your loss. Love and hugs to you

In her post about Bob Saget, the Fuller House star asked her followers to hug the ones they love, in his memory. Hallmark veteran Danica McKellar seemingly took that message to heart, as she echoed the sentiments:

Yes, hugs and appreciation for our loved ones while we have them.

When you’re a part of the Hallmark family, the bond certainly runs deep, and it’s great to see that Candace Cameron Bure has plenty of support from her friends. The actress can definitely consider herself lucky that she has both that group and her Full House one to lean on during this time. And believe me when I say that the latter has really come out in full force to remember the man avid TV viewers knew as Danny Tanner.

John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and more have taken to social media to honor Bob Saget. The outpouring of love has really been a sight to behold, as the comedian’s passing has even drawn rare public responses from some celebrities. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, with whom Saget remained friends, even spoke out on their late TV dad, referring to him as “the most loving, compassionate and generous man.”

Bob Saget appeared to have kept in regular contact with on and off-screen family. Just last year, Candace Cameron Bure revealed that the stars lovingly stay in touch through a delightful group chat. Cameron Bure also had some raw moments with Saget, such as when she asked his honest opinion after online trolls accused her of being “fake.” In response, Saget said that she’s “the opposite of fake” and that she does not “phone it in.”

The beloved star’s loss is sure to be felt for quite some time, for his friends and family as well as his fans. However, as Candace Cameron Bure so eloquently put it in her post, we can have “gratitude for all the beautiful memories” that we’re left with. And those are sure to last a lifetime.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to Bob Saget’s loved ones at this time.