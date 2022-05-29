Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up After Critics Called Her Out Online For Not Posting About The Uvalde School Shooting

It’s been a somber week for many Americans, particularly for anyone who has dropped off their near and dear ones at schools across the country at any point in their lives. The Uvalde School shooting has impacted many homes and families personally and many more homes and families in tangential ways. This includes celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, who grew up in Uvalde and wrote out after the mass shooting , but even for other celebrities who are typically candid on their social media feeds. Which is why Full House and Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure chose to speak out after being criticized for not sharing her thoughts on what happened.

The Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary made national news due to the horrific nature of what happened but also the loss of so many little ones. While Bure often shares her thoughts on social media, she didn’t this time. Some people online noticed, and some were seemingly very critical of her choice, to the point where the former Hallmark actress finally gave her own personal explanation.

I don't think it's right to jump to conclusions or assume or judge someone for their lack of posting. I don't believe silence or lack of posting is a representation of what someone is thinking, feeling or doing. The more and more I have this relationship with social media, there are things I love about it, but there's a lot that I really am pulling away from and that is sharing certain things particularly when it comes to tragedy, grief, politics, and a lot of social issues that our country disagrees on.

Candace Cameron Bure has been no stranger to criticism in the past. For example, fans made it very clear what they thought after she let her husband touch her breast in what she perceived to be a totally funny and normal photo a few years back. Bure had no problem speaking out when the viral photo incident happened. Yet, in another moment, Bure shared how it’s hard for her to sometimes take to social media when her “heart feels heavy,” which is seemingly what happened after the Uvalde school shooting as well.

Bure also clarified on her Instagram Stories that it’s not so easy to always be a notable figure online, particularly when she doesn’t have an answer or is deeply grieving in a particular moment. She also said:

Some of us are ready to scream and yell and shout from the rooftops. Some of us need to just feel more and figure out when we feel ready to share those feelings. I am a deep feeler and I don't always feel like social media is the place I want to run to first to share my heart -- particularly when it's grieving --and so that's why I've been silent.

Bure is often open with sharing fun stories, family moments and even personal promotions on social media. But when it comes to topics that may be difficult to digest or deeply emotional, the actress has been clear in myriad instances she's not really interested in weighing in and would rather keep her feelings private moving forward.